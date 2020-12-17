DeNations, a Blockchain-Powered Metaverse, Launches the First INO (Initial Nations Offering) Offering Five Nations to the Public

HONG KONG, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smatoos, which is already known in the blockchain industry as a token economy platform, has released the blockchain-based metaverse, DeNations. DeNations is a blockchain-powered decentralized metaverse, where anyone can manage nations, cities, and civilizations.

5 NFT cards for France, Japan, India, Italy, and the Republic of Korea are already on sale.

Metaverse is a combination of 'meta', which means 'beyond', and 'universe', which means a virtual space that interacts with the real world, where people can engage in economic, cultural, and social activities. Currently, in the blockchain industry, services that gamify a metaverse such as Decentraland and Roblox have already been released. Unlike other services, DeNations closely connected the real world with the metaverse, and was designed to create profits while playing games.

DeNations' users own nations and can build cities and civilizations. Users can make money from taxes and token farming by developing nations, cities, and civilizations. Nations, cities, and civilizations are issued with Ethereum Non-Fungible Token (NFT) cards, proving their authenticity and ownership, even outside the game. NFT card holders develop nations, cities, and civilizations in DeNations and earn tokens and profits. Various national policies are determined by the Quadratic Voting proposed in the book by Eric Posner & Glen Weyl. DeNations develops nations, cities, and civilizations in the direction NFT card owners are aiming.

Currently, 5 NFT cards for France, Japan, India, Italy, and the Republic of Korea are already on sale at Opensea. Each Nation NFT card is issued in limited quantities and is sold at a 50% discount during the first week of release only.

"Individuals in the real world cannot build and manage nations, cities, and civilizations," said Justin Jang, VP of DeNations. "All of that's possible in DeNations," he said. "The time has come for anyone to own, manage nations and cities, and as a result, make the profit they dream of in the metaverse."

DeNations aims to become a leader among blockchain-powered metaverses. It is expected that it will not only contribute to relevant ecosystems within the blockchain-based metaverse but also have a positive impact on the real world as a national management simulation game because users can experiment with and experience political and economic systems in DeNations.

