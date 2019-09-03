DENclarity is the First and Best Dental Monitor for the Operatory
Sep 03, 2019, 06:00 ET
SEATTLE, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When ExorVision was founded, they worked directly with dentists to produce a custom-built monitor that addressed the high safety and quality standards required for the operatory environment. ExorVision was the first company to do this, and as a result has led the dental monitor industry with numerous innovations:
- ExorVision created the "dental monitor" and "operatory monitor" category as it is known today. These industry terms were first coined in early 2000 to describe ExorVision's custom-built monitors for dental use.
- ExorVision produced the first operatory monitor to address the needs of dentists, radiologists, and dental schools. Every feature was added specifically to address the unique needs of Dentist and their patients.
- ExorVision designed the first low voltage monitor to comply with NEC70 safety codes for the operatory.
- They built the first operatory monitor with a watertight screen that can be safely & easily cleaned with disinfectants.
- They also designed the first operatory monitor with a built-in TV function dedicated to patient comfort.
ExorVision knows that dentists want the best for their practices, so they built DENclarity to be the best operatory monitor on the market:
- DENclarity is the best monitor for viewing x-rays due to its high brightness of 440 cd/m2—far exceeding the typical brightness for a consumer monitor of the same size (250 cd/m2)
- DENclarity is also the best monitor for patient safety. By only sending 19 volts to the monitor, DENclarity is under the NEC70's threshold of 50 volts to be considered "low voltage" and far under the 120 volts that typical consumer monitors pull into the unit.
Don't trust the pretenders and don't use consumer monitors that don't follow operatory code! If you are a dentist, DENclarity is the safest monitor for your operatory and the best choice for your practice.
