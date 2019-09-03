ExorVision knows that dentists want the best for their practices, so they built DENclarity to be the best operatory monitor on the market:

DENclarity is the best monitor for viewing x-rays due to its high brightness of 440 cd/m 2 —far exceeding the typical brightness for a consumer monitor of the same size (250 cd/m 2 )

—far exceeding the typical brightness for a consumer monitor of the same size (250 cd/m ) DENclarity is also the best monitor for patient safety. By only sending 19 volts to the monitor, DENclarity is under the NEC70's threshold of 50 volts to be considered "low voltage" and far under the 120 volts that typical consumer monitors pull into the unit.

Don't trust the pretenders and don't use consumer monitors that don't follow operatory code! If you are a dentist, DENclarity is the safest monitor for your operatory and the best choice for your practice.

