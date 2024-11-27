DENCO II Increases Oil Recovery by 52% with New Technology

MORRIS, Minn., Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - DENCO II is proud to announce the successful installation and operation of Alfa Laval's Prodec Oil Plus centrifuge technology, designed to optimize oil recovery at the plant. After nearly 6 months of operation, the results have surpassed expectations, achieving a notable 52% increase in oil recovery yield of 1.15 #/bu over this time. This technology has positioned us as a leader in adopting innovative ideas and solutions to improve plant efficiency.

"We've sharpened our sustainability profile with this partnership," said Brandon Soine, Director of Operations at DENCO II. "Alfa Laval's technology helps us meet the growing demand for biofuel feedstocks in an increasingly competitive market."

About DENCO II:

DENCO II is a 30 MGY ethanol production facility located in Morris, MN.

SOURCE DENCO II