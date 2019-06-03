Dendera Natural Health Announces its Plant-Based Low Glycemic Index Carbohydrate Technology

After two years of intensive research and development, significant GI reductions of cane sugar and flour are now a reality

NEW ORLEANS, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dendera Natural Health LLC today unveiled the company's offering of reduced glycemic index (GI) cane sugar and wheat flour at IFT19, this year's annual expo of the Institute of Food Technologists, at the New Orleans Convention Center.

After more than two years of development and testing the breakthrough technology has been successfully applied to the two widely used foodstuffs. Using a proprietary formulation of plant extracts, biochemists have achieved significant GI reductions of over 40% for cane sugar and 44% for white flour.

The glycemic index is an internationally recognized standard which measures a carbohydrate's effect on blood glucose levels after ingestion. (Go to www.glycemicindex.com for more information). Consuming a diet with lower GI carbohydrates, those that induce smaller swings in blood glucose and insulin levels, is seen as a key to lower the risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease, and can aid in weight management and control of serum cholesterol levels.

"We are very excited to bring this technology to market," said Martin Tower, director and founder of Dendera Natural Health, "due to its potential to positively impact human health and well-being. Diet plays such a key role in the prevention of metabolic conditions and carbohydrates make up such a large part of that diet. We can now significantly reduce the GI of sugar and most milled flours with absolutely no change in taste or other physical characteristics."

The company also announced the launch of its Sulphur-free, pure cane sugar product trūcrose™ at IFT19 today. Billed as the 'World's First True Low GI Cane Sugar', it offers a GI of 40 and the true taste and all the culinary flexibility of sugar.

Dendera Natural Health LLC is a Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based start-up specializing in plant extracts and formulations for the nutraceutical and food industries and will soon be releasing its own line of high-potency herbal supplements. You can find them at booth 1661 at IFT19 or online at https://www.denderanaturalhealth.com

