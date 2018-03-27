Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccine Market, 2024: Clinical Insight of 3 Marketed Vaccines & Clinical Pipeline of 63 Vaccines

Dendritic cell cancer vaccines have gained significant importance in the market with the approval of first dendritic cell cancer vaccine for metastatic prostate cancer called Provenge. Provenge was approved almost a decade ago and has generated high revenues for the pharmaceutical companies. Dendritic cell vaccines became one of the most promising approaches as it works by boosting up the immune system which in turn will cause no or minimal side effects. Furthermore, cancer is disease with multiple causes and risk factors; researchers stated that instead of preventive vaccines, effective therapeutic vaccines can be developed to treat cancer.

Followed by the approval of Provenge, several similar products were developed for other indications in different regions of the world including CreaVax in South Korea for prostate and kidney cancer and Apceden in India for multiple solid tumors. Additionally, a wide range of dendritic cell vaccines entered in different phases of clinical pipeline such as Vaccell in Japan, TAP Cells in Chile, MelCancerVac in North America and Rocapuldencel-T in US etc. All these dendritic cell cancer vaccines are expected to be approved and commercialized and enhance the Global Dendritic cell vaccine market.

Dendritic cell vaccine is the fastest growing segment of cancer vaccine market with other classes of vaccine like peptide vaccines, HPV vaccine, HBV vaccines etc. Dendritic cell vaccines are more specific for treating cancer while others are limited to the treatment of chronic conditions which can cause cancer. Additionally, development of dendritic cell vaccine has been one of the fastest growing sectors amongst all and has resulted in a strong clinical pipeline with more than 60 products in different phases of clinical trials.

Moreover dendritic cell vaccines are unique of its kind which is specifically approved for advanced stages of cancer. Lack of availability of targeted therapies for advance stage of diseases, highly unmet medical needs of metastatic cancer patients indicates exponential rise in the demand for dendritic cell cancer vaccines. Furthermore, commercial successes of Provenge which is available in more than 35 countries; CreaVax in South Korea due to large target patient base has resulted in significant growth of the market.

Increasing prevalence of cancer around the globe will fuel the commercial success of unique dendritic cell vaccines.

Report Highlights:

Role of Dendritic Cells in Immune System & Cancer

Price & Dosage Analysis of Marketed Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccine

Availability & Efficacy Analysis

Marketed Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccines Clinical Insight: 3 Vaccines

Comparative Assessment of Provenge v/s other Key Therapeutics

Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccines Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase: 63 Vaccines

Key Topics Covered:



1. Prologue to Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccine

1.1 Historical Overview of Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccine

1.2 Dendritic Cell Vaccines: A Revolutionary Cancer Therapy



2. Role of Dendritic Cells in Immune System & Cancer

2.1 Dendritic Cell: Integral Part of Human Immune System

2.2 Effects of Cancer on Dendritic Cell Mediated Immunity



3. Mechanism of Action of Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccines

3.1 Process Involved in Manufacturing Dendritic Cell Vaccine

3.2 Understanding Working Mechanism of Dendritic Cell Vaccine against Cancer Cells



4. Commercially Approved Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccine: Efficacy, Availability, Price & Dosage Analysis

4.1 Provenge

4.1.1 Clinical Efficacy

4.1.2 Availability, Dosage & Treatment Schedule

4.1.3 Treatment Cost Analysis

4.1.4 Manufacturing Cost & Market Worth

4.2 Apceden (Apceden-L, Apceden-O, Apceden-C, Apceden-P)

4.2.1 Clinical Efficacy

4.2.2 Availability, Dosage & Treatment Schedule

4.3 CreaVax RCC

4.3.1 Availability, Dosage & Treatment Schedule

4.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Process & Involved Technologies



5. Marketed Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccines Clinical Insight

5.1 Sipuleucel-T (Provenge)

5.2 Dendritic Cell Vaccine (CreaVax-HCC, CreaVax-PC & CreaVax-RCC)

5.3 Dendritic Cell-Activated Cytokine-Induced Killer Cells - Shanghai Jia Fu Medical



6. Promising Candidates in Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccine in Clinical Pipeline

6.1 CreaVax-HCC, CreavAX-PC, CreaVax-BC

6.2 Rocapuldencel-T

6.3 MelCancerVac

6.4 Apceden (Apceden-GBM, Apceden-RCC)

6.5 Vaccell



7. Comparative Assessment of Provenge v/s other Therapeutics for Prostate Cancer

7.1 Provenge v/s Jevtana

7.1.1 Clinical Efficacy

7.1.2 Treatment Course & Dosage

7.1.3 Therapy Price Analysis

7.2 Provenge v/s Zytiga

7.2.1 Clinical Efficacy

7.2.2 Treatment Course & Dosage

7.2.3 Therapy Price Analysis



8. Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccine Market Opportunity Regional Analysis

8.1 North America

8.2 India

8.3 South Korea

8.4 Japan



9. Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccine Combination Therapy with other Cancer Therapies

9.1 Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccine with Radiotherapy

9.2 Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccine with Monoclonal Antibodies



10. Global Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccine Current Market Overview

10.1 Global Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccine Market Trends

10.2 Global Dendritic Cell Vaccine Market Regional Insight

10.2.1 Scope of Dendritic Cell Vaccine Market by Ongoing Researches & Available Advanced Therapies by Region

10.2.2 Scope of Dendritic Cell Vaccine Market by Investments for from Different Sectors

10.2.3 Scope of Reimbursement of Dendritic Cell Cancer Therapy



11. Promising Future of Dendritic Cell Vaccines in Various Cancer

11.1 Dendritic Cell Vaccine in Stage-III Melanoma

11.2 Dendritic Cell Vaccine in Acute Myeloid Leukemia

11.3 Dendritic Cell Vaccine in Brain Tumor



12. Global Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccine Market Dynamics

12.1 Favorable Market Parameters

12.2 Market Growth Challenges



13. Global Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccine Market Future Forecast

13.1 Technical Advancements in Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccine in Future

13.2 Increase in Prevalence of Cancer Providing a Large Target Patient Base for Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccine in Future



14. Global Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccines Clinical Pipeline Overview



15. Global Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccines Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

15.1 Unknown

15.2 Research

15.3 Preclinical

15.4 Clinical

15.5 Phase-I

15.6 Phase-I/II

15.7 Phase-II

15.8 Phase-II/III

15.9 Phase-III



16. Competitive Landscape



3M Company

Company Activartis

Argos Therapeutics

Batavia Bioservices

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Creagene

DCPrime

DanDrit Biotech

Dendreon Corporation

Elios Therapeutics

Glaxo Smith Kline

Immunicum

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

Kiromic

Medigene

Merck

Northwest Biotherapeutics

SOTIO

Tella Incorporation

Theravectys

Vaxil BioTherapeutics

