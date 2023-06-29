Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccine Market Research Report 2023: Increased Clinical Trial Exertion for Cancer Vaccines & Rising Demand for mRNA-based Vaccines

29 Jun, 2023, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccine Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dendritic cell cancer vaccine market size is expected to reach $1.841 billion by 2032
Rising cancer cases and awareness among individuals, particularly in developed economies, favor market growth. This expansion is due to increased clinical trial exertion for cancer vaccines, rising demand for mRNA-based vaccines, & development of cancer curatives. The increased need for effective and customized curatives drives forward the dendritic cell cancer vaccine request.
According to National Institutes of Health (NIH) data, around 609,640 persons died from cancer in 2018, with an incidence rate of 439.2 per 100,000 men and women per year. As a result, the increased frequency of cancer is predicted to drive demand for dendritic cell and tumor cell vaccines, propelling the worldwide dendritic cell and tumor cell vaccine market development.
Rising clinical trials, along with new product introductions, create a potential opportunity for the industry. Around 80 dendritic cell-based cancer vaccines are in clinical trials as of, November 2022. Furthermore, "SPAG9", India's 1st Indigenous Tumor Antigen, was granted a trademark by the DBT-NII, in June 2021. Dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy is being utilized in conjunction with ASPAGNIITM to treat cervical, ovarian, & breast malignancies.
Furthermore, prominent market players are projected to push the market by different strategic initiatives to create unique products. In June 2020, Saint-Gobain Life Sciences announced a collaboration with Kanyr Pharma, the RI-MUHC, & McGill University to conduct research on cancer vaccines based on the dendritic cells using the former's single-use culture containers for R&D, clinical-scale, & commercial phase production of vaccines.
Understanding SARS-CoV-2 interactions with the immune system, as well as the role of faulty immune responses in disease development, will be crucial for understanding COVID-19 pathogenesis, risk factors for the worst outcome, and rational design of effective medications and vaccines. In the battle against viral infections, dendritic cells act as a critical link between innate and adaptive immunity.
T lymphocytes frequently initiate inflammation. Dendritic cells, for example, trigger particular T cells to produce cytokines that cause skin inflammation in psoriasis. Numerous psoriasis treatments now on the request-target cytokines that beget the characteristic skin changes, but Pfizer wants to know why T cells respond in this way in the first place so that its scientists may develop curatives that target the T cells that produce them.
Dendritic Cancer Vaccine Market Report Highlights
- In 2021, Sipuleucel-T segment predicted to capture the highest portion of market space due to its benefits in the treatment of castrate-resistant prostate cancer.
- The adult segment is likely to develop quickly throughout the projection period, because of the global increase in the incidence of carcinoma. The surge in demand for tailored medication for cancer treatment has a beneficial influence on the growth of this market.
- North America will lead the global market in 2022, because of increased cancer prevalence, rising healthcare spending, and expanding funding for oncology research.
Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccine Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
- Growing frequency of cancer cases
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure And Research Support
Restraints and Challenges
- High-Cost Factor
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
PESTLE Analysis
Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccine Industry trends
Value Chain Analysis
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Company Profiles
- 3M Company
- Activartis
- Argos Therapeutics
- Batavia Bioservices
- DanDrit Biotech Corporation
- DCPrime
- Elios Therapeutics
- GlaxoSmithKline
- ImmunoCellular Therapeutics
- Sanpower Corporation
Scope of the Report
Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccine, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)
- CreaVax
- Sipuleucel-T
- Others
Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccine, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)
- Pediatric
- Adults
Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccine, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/amfsc1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article