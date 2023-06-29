Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccine Market Research Report 2023: Increased Clinical Trial Exertion for Cancer Vaccines & Rising Demand for mRNA-based Vaccines

DUBLIN, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccine Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dendritic cell cancer vaccine market size is expected to reach $1.841 billion by 2032



Rising cancer cases and awareness among individuals, particularly in developed economies, favor market growth. This expansion is due to increased clinical trial exertion for cancer vaccines, rising demand for mRNA-based vaccines, & development of cancer curatives. The increased need for effective and customized curatives drives forward the dendritic cell cancer vaccine request.

According to National Institutes of Health (NIH) data, around 609,640 persons died from cancer in 2018, with an incidence rate of 439.2 per 100,000 men and women per year. As a result, the increased frequency of cancer is predicted to drive demand for dendritic cell and tumor cell vaccines, propelling the worldwide dendritic cell and tumor cell vaccine market development.



Rising clinical trials, along with new product introductions, create a potential opportunity for the industry. Around 80 dendritic cell-based cancer vaccines are in clinical trials as of, November 2022. Furthermore, "SPAG9", India's 1st Indigenous Tumor Antigen, was granted a trademark by the DBT-NII, in June 2021. Dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy is being utilized in conjunction with ASPAGNIITM to treat cervical, ovarian, & breast malignancies.



Furthermore, prominent market players are projected to push the market by different strategic initiatives to create unique products. In June 2020, Saint-Gobain Life Sciences announced a collaboration with Kanyr Pharma, the RI-MUHC, & McGill University to conduct research on cancer vaccines based on the dendritic cells using the former's single-use culture containers for R&D, clinical-scale, & commercial phase production of vaccines.



Understanding SARS-CoV-2 interactions with the immune system, as well as the role of faulty immune responses in disease development, will be crucial for understanding COVID-19 pathogenesis, risk factors for the worst outcome, and rational design of effective medications and vaccines. In the battle against viral infections, dendritic cells act as a critical link between innate and adaptive immunity.



T lymphocytes frequently initiate inflammation. Dendritic cells, for example, trigger particular T cells to produce cytokines that cause skin inflammation in psoriasis. Numerous psoriasis treatments now on the request-target cytokines that beget the characteristic skin changes, but Pfizer wants to know why T cells respond in this way in the first place so that its scientists may develop curatives that target the T cells that produce them.



Dendritic Cancer Vaccine Market Report Highlights

In 2021, Sipuleucel-T segment predicted to capture the highest portion of market space due to its benefits in the treatment of castrate-resistant prostate cancer.

The adult segment is likely to develop quickly throughout the projection period, because of the global increase in the incidence of carcinoma. The surge in demand for tailored medication for cancer treatment has a beneficial influence on the growth of this market.

North America will lead the global market in 2022, because of increased cancer prevalence, rising healthcare spending, and expanding funding for oncology research.

Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccine Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Growing frequency of cancer cases

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure And Research Support

Restraints and Challenges

High-Cost Factor

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccine Industry trends

Value Chain Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Company Profiles

3M Company

Company Activartis

Argos Therapeutics

Batavia Bioservices

DanDrit Biotech Corporation

DCPrime

Elios Therapeutics

GlaxoSmithKline

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

Sanpower Corporation

Scope of the Report

Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccine, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

CreaVax

Sipuleucel-T

Others

Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccine, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Pediatric

Adults

Dendritic Cell Cancer Vaccine, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

