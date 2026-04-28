D.Energy Announces Official Sustainability Partnership with TGR Haas F1 Team

Blockchain innovator joins forces with Formula 1 team to bring clean energy accountability to one of the world's most demanding motorsport operations

DUBAI, UAE, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- D.Energy, the world's first Layer 1 blockchain built on a Proof of Energy consensus mechanism, today announced it has become the Official Sustainability Partner of TGR Haas F1 Team. The partnership brings verifiable, real-time energy accountability to one of Formula 1's most closely watched teams, as it enters a new era alongside Toyota Gazoo Racing.

Formula 1 operates one of the most complex global logistics networks in sport, spanning 24 races across five continents each season. Behind every race weekend lies an enormous operational footprint: freight, transport, facility energy, and supply chain emissions that require precise measurement and management. D.Energy's platform enables organisations to track, verify, and manage energy consumption through tokenised renewable energy certificates, bringing transparency to sustainability claims that are too often difficult to verify.

Blockchain Technology for Real-World Impact

D.Energy's network is built using a model where the creation of new tokens is tied directly to the production of clean energy. Each $WATT token is anchored to verified renewable energy generation, creating a digital asset with genuine real-world backing.

The network's native token, $WATT, is now live and tradeable on MEXC, a global cryptocurrency exchange. D.Energy is also launching a mobile app that will give individuals direct access to a native marketplace for trading energy assets, alongside an enterprise-grade web platform for corporate clients managing their sustainability obligations at scale.

Momentum and Market Adoption

Since launch, the D.Energy network has processed more than 16 million transactions and raised more than US$3 million to accelerate global expansion. D.Energy has also entered strategic partnerships with industrial players including Howe Baker, a U.S.-based oil and gas engineering firm.

Shafi Rafi, CEO of D.Energy, commented: "Formula 1 represents the pinnacle of human engineering and precision, but the race that matters most is the one happening off the track. Partnering with TGR Haas F1 Team gives us the platform to show the world that sustainability and performance are not in conflict. D.Energy exists to make clean energy accountability real, verifiable, and accessible to everyone. This partnership is a statement of intent."

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal of TGR Haas F1 Team, said: "Partnering with D.Energy marks an important step forward in our sustainability journey. Formula 1 is evolving rapidly, and it's vital that we evolve with it. D.Energy brings the expertise and innovation required to help us reduce our environmental impact while maintaining peak performance on and off the track."

About D.Energy

D.Energy is a Layer 1 blockchain that tokenises renewable energy certificates as on-chain assets, enabling retail and institutional participants to trade instruments previously accessible only to large corporations. Built on a Proof of Energy consensus mechanism, D.Energy is developing a mobile app for individual energy asset trading and an enterprise-grade web platform for corporate sustainability management.

https://www.d.energy

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SOURCE D.Energy