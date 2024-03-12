DeNexus Appoints Cyber Risk Expert Rosa Kariger to Board of Directors

Rosa Kariger, former Global CISO at Iberdrola, joins DeNexus Board to facilitate company's long-term growth strategy

BOSTON, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeNexus , a leader in cyber risk quantification and management for operational technology (OT) with Industrial Enterprises and Physical Critical Infrastructures, today announced the appointment of Rosa Kariger as the newest addition to its Board of Directors. With the increasing global demand and evolving cyber threats to physical critical infrastructure and industrial environments, Rosa will leverage her industry expertise to facilitate DeNexus' long-term growth strategy to build the global standard for industrial cyber risk quantification.

Rosa Kariger

With more than 25 years of experience, Rosa Kariger has served as Global Deputy Risk Officer and Global Cyber Security Officer for the Iberdrola Group. Her wealth of experience in both cybersecurity and risk management represents a unique dual view of cyber risk and will be a key asset to the DeNexus board. With a master's in industrial engineering from the Polytechnic University of Madrid, she has participated in management development programs at the Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE), and global leadership programs at the Institute for Management Development (IMD). Since 2018, she has co-chaired the Systems of Cyber Resilience, Electricity working group at the World Economic Forum.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rosa to our Board of Directors," said Jose Seara, Founder and CEO of DeNexus. "As we keep building a full-stack solution for cyber risk management, Rosa brings forth unparalleled expertise and global insights in cyber risk management and cyber risk transfer that will undoubtedly strengthen our strategic vision and enhance our position as a leader in industrial cyber risk management. We look forward to benefiting from her guidance as we continue our journey of growth and innovation."

"Cyber risk quantification is becoming critical for several stakeholders. Cybersecurity Officers need it to focus cyber investments, boards and senior management to support proper decision making, regulators to verify adequacy of cyber risk management programs and insurance companies to ensure appropriate cyber risk transfer," said Rosa Kariger. "I am honored to join DeNexus, a company that is at the forefront of innovating approaches for the industry with the vision to meet all these stakeholder expectations using evidence-based data. I eagerly anticipate leveraging my extensive industry knowledge to support DeNexus in enhancing cyber risk management strategies that can benefit a broader spectrum of roles and companies."

Rosa brings significant cyber risk expertise to the DeNexus Board, enhancing the company's commitment to bridging the divide between enterprises shouldering the risk and insurers assuming the coverage. With cybersecurity, cyber risk management, and risk transfer expertise integrated throughout its capital structure, governance, and leadership team, DeNexus is delivering a distinctive end-to-end solution for addressing industrial cyber risk.

For more information about DeNexus and the DeRISK platform please click here .

About DeNexus:

DeNexus is the leading provider in cyber risk modeling for industrial networks. The company is aiming to establish the global standard in industrial cyber risk quantification and management for risk owners, shareholders, investors, boards, and the risk transfer market. Employing advanced simulation, AI, and internal data, DeNexus forecasts incident probabilities, translating them into quantifiable financial risks. Trusted by Global 1000 companies in sectors like power generation, manufacturing, and transportation, DeNexus provides an evidence-based approach to tailor cybersecurity economics and enhance risk reduction investments.

https://www.denexus.io

Media Contacts

ICR/Lumina Communications for DeNexus

Danielle Scotto, Account Director

[email protected]

917-622-4688

SOURCE DeNexus