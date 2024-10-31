DeNexus Named Winner in the 12th Annual Top InfoSec Innovator Awards

DeNexus recognized as winner of the Most Innovative Cyber Risk Quantification category

BOSTON, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeNexus, a leader in end-to-end cyber risk management for operational technology (OT), today announced it was recognized as the winner of the Most Innovative Cyber Risk Quantification category in Cyber Defense Magazine's 2024 InfoSec Innovator Awards.

"In today's rapidly evolving cyber landscape, the stakes have never been higher and organizations are recognizing the necessity for smarter cybersecurity investments," said Jose Seara, CEO of DeNexus. "Winning this award validates DeNexus' commitment to providing a cutting-edge solution that helps businesses quantify and manage their cyber risk effectively, especially as they navigate tighter budgets and increased regulatory pressure."

As cyber-attacks and threats against organizations with cyber-physical systems continue to increase, DeRISK, DeNexus' AI-powered Cyber Risk Quantification and Management (CRQM) solution, is transforming risk management, budgeting, and communication for critical infrastructure companies. The solution helps organizations better evaluate current cyber vulnerabilities and quantify potential inevitable attacks, enabling them to prioritize risk management projects and investments. Through this level of proactivity, DeNexus helps security teams better align their budget and priorities with other departments' bottom lines, improve cyber resilience, and ultimately the success of the industrial sector.

"DeNexus embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

DeNexus is the leading provider in end-to-end cyber risk management for industrial networks. The company aims to establish the global standard in industrial cyber risk management for risk owners, shareholders, investors, boards, and the risk transfer market. Employing advanced simulation, AI, ML, and internal OT network data in its flagship product DeRISK™, DeNexus forecasts incident probabilities, translating them into quantifiable financial risks. Trusted by Global 1000 companies in sectors like energy, manufacturing, transportation, and data center operations, DeNexus provides an evidence-based approach to tailor cybersecurity programs and optimize risk reduction investments. https://www.denexus.io

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 12th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top Global CISOs for 2024, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Katie Gray of In-Q-Tel, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of AltitudeCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. Top InfoSec Innovators for 2024 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2024/ and download The Black Unicorn Report for 2024: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/the-black-unicorn-report-for-2024/ and Top Global CISOs Winners for 2024, here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-global-cisos-winners-for-2024/.

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

