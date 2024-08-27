DeNexus Strengthens Executive Team with Appointment of Steven Pelletier to Worldwide Vice President of Sales

BOSTON, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeNexus, a leader in cyber risk management for operational technology (OT) in Industrial Enterprises and Critical Infrastructures, today announced the appointment of Steven Pelletier as Worldwide Vice President of Sales. Pelletier brings over eight years of experience in cybersecurity sales and leadership to the DeNexus team and will be responsible for driving revenue growth, increasing customer base and expanding the company's channel strategy.

Pelletier has a strong background in the cybersecurity and technology sectors with his most recent position being Vice President of Global Sales at Security Journey and VP of Sales for North America at ThriveDX Enterprise. Prior to that, he held progressively senior roles at Secure Code Warrior, culminating in the position of Head of Sales for the Americas. He currently serves as a Member of the OWASP® Foundation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Steven as our new Vice President of Sales at DeNexus," said Jose Seara, CEO and co-founder of DeNexus. "His impressive track record and proven ability to build and lead high-performance sales teams will be instrumental as we continue to expand our market presence and deliver cutting-edge cyber risk management solutions to our clients."

Pelletier brings a wealth of experience as a results-driven go-to-market professional with a proven track record of exceeding revenue targets. Known for his ability to successfully land and expand accounts across multiple verticals in enterprise organizations through both direct and indirect strategies, Pelletier has consistently demonstrated exceptional performance. His expertise lies in fully leveraging cross-functional teams while maintaining a sharp focus on supporting and enabling sales teams to meet and exceed their quotas.

"I am excited to join DeNexus at this pivotal time in the company's growth," said Steven Pelletier, Vice President of Sales at DeNexus. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to accelerate DeNexus's sales momentum, forge strong client relationships, and contribute to the company's mission of establishing the global standard in industrial cyber risk management."

About DeNexus:

DeNexus is the leading provider in end-to-end cyber risk management for industrial networks. The company aims to establish the global standard in industrial cyber risk management for risk owners, shareholders, investors, boards, and the risk transfer market. Employing advanced simulation, AI, and internal data, DeNexus forecasts incident probabilities, translating them into quantifiable financial risks. Trusted by Global 1000 companies in sectors like energy, manufacturing, transportation, and data center operations, DeNexus provides an evidence-based approach to tailor cybersecurity economics and enhance risk reduction investments. https://www.denexus.io

