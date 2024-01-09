DeNexus Strengthens Leadership Team with Addition of Chief Financial Officer

Luis Javier Sahuquillo brings 25 years of experience to DeNexus

BOSTON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeNexus , a leader in cyber risk quantification and management for operational technology (OT) and industrial control systems (ICS), today announced Luis Javier Sahuquillo as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Sahuquillo brings a wealth of financial expertise and strategic insight to DeNexus, and has already impacted the company, playing a pivotal role in the company's growth and expansion during the past year.

Sahuquillo has over 25 years of executive experience in the financial sector, most recently serving as CFO Asia Oceania Africa for Prosegur, a publicly listed multinational operating in 31 countries across 4 continents, having worked before at Volkswagen. In his role, Sahuquillo is responsible for aligning financial strategies with DeNexus' mission to provide innovative solutions for cyber risk quantification and management. With a proven track record in financial leadership and strategic planning, Sahuquillo is well-positioned to drive DeNexus' financial success and fortify the company's commitment to delivering unparalleled value to clients.

"We are thrilled to have Luis Javier Sahuquillo on the DeNexus team as he has already made a big impact on our operations," said Jose Seara, Co-Founder and CEO of DeNexus. "As a seasoned financial strategist, Luis Javier brings a unique blend of experience and international experience that will undoubtedly contribute to our growth and expansion. In these times of heightened cyber threats, his expertise will be instrumental in fortifying our financial resilience and ensuring DeNexus remains at the forefront of cyber risk management."

DeNexus, with its cutting-edge platform, DeRISK, serves as a crucial ally for organizations grappling with these challenges. The platform not only empowers Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) to assess top cyber risk drivers and potential losses but also provides a comprehensive view of cyber risk exposure on the balance sheet. This includes metrics such as Annual Expected Loss and Value at Risk. DeRISK eliminates guesswork and offers tangible benefits, facilitating risk-based cyber investments and fostering a common language for stakeholders. This ensures a shared understanding of cyber risks in an ever-evolving regulatory landscape, bridging the communication gap between cybersecurity and financial leaders in the physical critical infrastructure industry.

"I am excited to be a part of DeNexus at a pivotal moment in the company's trajectory and have already had success in working with the exceptional team at DeNexus as we navigate the complexities of cyber risk in critical infrastructure and drive sustained growth in this dynamic landscape," said Luis Sahuquillo CFO of DeNexus.

About DeNexus:

DeNexus is the leading provider of cyber risk modeling for industrial networks. Our mission is to build the global standard for industrial cyber risk quantification for agencies, shareholders, investors, boards, and the risk transfer market. Our flagship platform, DeRISK, is the world's first self-adaptive software platform that using evidence-based data predicts where and how breaches are likely to occur in unique client contexts, translating that information into dollars at risk. Fortune 1000 companies, from power generation to manufacturing, data center operations, and other critical infrastructure, rely on DeNexus to understand their bespoke cybersecurity economics and optimize their risk-reduction ROI.

About DeRISK

DeNexus' flagship DeRISK, a Cyber Risk Quantification and Management platform, is the world's first evidence-based, data-driven, continuous, self-adaptive, cloud-based technology powered by AI, ML and Probabilistic Inference that helps gain visibility into your actual OT cyber risk exposure leveraging both inside-out data and outside-in data to enable detailed facility and portfolio-level bottom-up cyber risk modeling. DeRISK delivers a more accurate and credible understanding of an asset's Industrial OT Cyber Risk Posture including, Cyber Risk Exposure, Probability of Loss, Financial Impact of Cyber Events, and ROI-based Mitigation options to efficiently reduce cyber risk over time.

To learn more about DeNexus Inc, go to www.denexus.io

