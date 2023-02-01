Denim Announces 2022 SmartBroker of Year Award at Manifest

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denim , a leader in freight payments systems for the logistics industry, today announced Dale Prax , CEO of Direct Expedite , as the winner of the 2022 SmartBroker of the Year award. This award honors the Denim customer who demonstrated the SmartBroker mindset of continuous improvement and growth in the previous year.

A SmartBroker is a modern freight broker that makes use of advanced logistics technology and business practices. They are freight experts with a growth mindset who leverage that technology for operational excellence and stronger business relationships with their shippers and carriers. Most importantly, SmartBrokers are comfortable with change and not only embrace the industry transformation, but actively pursue it.

"SmartBrokers are setting a new standard for today's freight brokers and I could not think of a more deserving recipient than Dale Prax of Direct Expedite," said Bharath Krishnamoorthy , CEO and co-founder of Denim. "Dale Prax is a pioneer in logistics innovation, automation and implementation. From his patent-pending quoting system to implementing a 4-day work week, we are so proud to work with Dale and celebrate his achievements with this award."

Dale Prax is a 30-year industry expert who founded Direct Expedite in 2019. Direct Expedite is on a mission to revolutionize the ground expedited transportation process to provide best-in-class deliveries for time-sensitive freight. Last year, Direct Expedite's patent-pending Automated Freight Quoting System received a milestone of 15,000+ rate searches . Additionally, while growing its customer base and significantly increasing revenues, Direct Expedite leveraged its streamlined, technology-powered operations to move to a 4-day work week resulting in improved productivity and employee morale.

"I am honored to receive Denim's 2022 SmartBroker of the Year Award," said Dale Prax, CEO of Direct Expedite. "At Direct Expedite, we feel that for a shipment to be truly expedited the entire process must be expedited. Partners like Denim enable our brokerage to continue to innovate to provide the fastest and best customer experience. With Denim, we have cut our invoice process from 2.5 hours to only 12 minutes per job. That time savings is one of the reasons our team was able to move to a 4-day work week."

Denim announced the SmartBroker of the Year award at Manifest: The Future of Logistics conference at Caesars Forum Las Vegas. Manifest brings together the most comprehensive ecosystem of innovation and transformation in supply chain and logistics. For those interested in learning more about Denim's freight payments system, SmartBroker experts will be available throughout the Manifest show at Denim's booth (#409).

For more information on Denim and the SmartBroker of the Year Award, visit Denim.com .

Connect with Denim on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

About Denim

Denim is a freight payments system for the logistics industry that offers an ecosystem of intelligent financial products, operational tools, and time-saving automation. Its proprietary technology enables freight brokers to simplify their financing operations and easily access the working capital they need to grow in the competitive, $2 trillion logistics market. Denim automates invoicing, collections, and payments — ultimately reducing daily payments and collections tasks by 75%. A remote-first company, Denim has been named Best Place To Work by Built In and Best Workplace for Innovators by Fast Company .

SOURCE Denim