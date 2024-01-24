Denim Announces 2023 SmartBroker of the Year Award Winner: Natalie Schick of Alliance Logistix

News provided by

Denim

24 Jan, 2024, 11:40 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Denim, the tech-forward factoring partner for freight brokers and fleets, is thrilled to announce Natalie Schick, Co-Founder and President of Alliance Logistix, as the winner of the 2023 SmartBroker of the Year award. This accolade celebrates freight brokers exemplifying the SmartBroker ethos of relentless improvement and growth over the past year.

A SmartBroker represents the vanguard of modern freight brokerages, employing cutting-edge logistics technology and innovative business practices. They are logistics mavens, utilizing technology to achieve operational excellence and forge strong relationships with their shippers and carriers. Above all, SmartBrokers are agents of change, embracing and driving the industry's transformation.

"Natalie's work at Alliance Logistix sets a new benchmark for today's freight brokers, and she is undoubtedly the most fitting choice for this award," said Bharath Krishnamoorthy, CEO and co-founder of Denim. "Natalie has led her team to remarkable growth and efficiency gains. Her efforts in streamlining operations and increasing volume while maintaining exceptional service standards are why we are excited to honor her with this award."

Alliance Logistix, under Natalie's leadership, stands out for prioritizing long-term relationships with customers and carriers, maintaining an impressive average relationship duration of eight years or more. This focus on relationship-building enables carriers to make informed business decisions, enhancing their fleets and operations while fostering strong broker-carrier relationships. Alliance Logistix is also noted for its strategic partnerships with tech industry leaders, resulting in a diverse and effective technology stack. This approach has earned them one of the industry's highest load counts per capita.

Natalie's response to the accolade was one of gratitude and vision: "Receiving the 2023 SmartBroker of the Year Award from Denim is a great honor. At Alliance Logistix, we believe in pushing boundaries to provide the most efficient and high-quality service. Our partnership with Denim has been instrumental in our growth, allowing us to focus on innovation and excellence in customer service."

This year's award is particularly noteworthy as Denim received triple the number of nominations compared to the previous year, reflecting the increasing recognition of the SmartBroker in the logistics industry.

The finalists for this year's award were:

Connect with Denim on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Denim
Denim is a trusted freight factoring partner on a mission to advance the supply chain by accelerating the movement of money and data. Denim delivers fast access to the working capital clients need, when they need it. With Denim's proven, flexible factoring solutions, clients can easily manage their financing options, monetize their working capital, and automate their back-office operations to build a resilient business. Learn more at Denim.com.

SOURCE Denim

Also from this source

Denim Introduces AI-Powered Audit Tool to Streamline Freight Invoicing

Denim Introduces AI-Powered Audit Tool to Streamline Freight Invoicing

Freight payment platform Denim, announces the release of Denim Audit, an AI-driven freight audit solution tailored for freight brokers. Denim Audit...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.