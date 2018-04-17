Denim Days Announces 2018 Festival Dates

Denim lovers from across the spectrum - fashionistas searching for the perfect pair of jeans, fade junkies looking to compare notes on raw denim, purists on the hunt for handmade indigo items, and designers shopping for Americana inspiration - will find the largest selection of indigo available at one event during New York Denim Days. Food, live music and art will round out the festival experience. Plans include events with retail partners throughout the city, and a two-day main event at the Metropolitan Pavilion located at 125 West 18th Street in New York City.

To purchase tickets go to Denim Days Tickets. Ticket holders will also receive discounted rides to and from the festival courtesy of LYFT.

This year, New York Denim Days will reach beyond the Metropolitan Pavilion, thanks to pop-up shops at New York Waterway terminals during New York Fashion Week (September 6 – 14).

"With its mix of denimheads, the best brands and retailers and the most forward fashion, New York is the perfect home for Denim Days. We are thrilled to be back this year and will be shining an even bigger spotlight on the jeans industry," said Andrew Olah, one of the New York Denim Days organizers and founder of the Kingpins Show, the global denim sourcing trade show."

New York Denim Days will also host an invitation-only day of denim lectures, called Denim Legend Talks, on September 21. The final roster of speakers will be announced this summer and will feature a who's-who of the denim trade, from top designers to creatives and executives on the cusp of what's next in the denim industry.

Following the NYC event, Denim Days will return to its original home in Amsterdam for a festival, from October 22-28. Included in the programming is a week-long City Center happening featuring sales and events hosted by denim retailers; the two-day Amsterdam Blueprint festival, with a denim market, seminars, workshops, installations, brand activations, music, expos and more.

New to the Denim Days event schedule, Nashville will be home to a two-day festival, from November 10-11. Nashville Denim Days will connect indigo aficionados and denimheads to the industry through brand activations, hands-on workshops by artisans and denim mills, vintage markets, live music and more. The inaugural event will take place at Marathon Music Works in downtown Nashville.

"Last year we brought Denim Days to New York because we believed the concept would resonate with the New York denim scene – and we could not have asked for a better reception," said Andrew Olah. "Nashville is playing an increasingly important role in the American denim and fashion industry, and with its large creative community and deep roots in music, we felt that the city was a natural fit for Denim Days."

Denim Days Global Schedule:

New York Denim Days – September 21-23

September 21:Denim Legend Talks (invite only)

September 22-23: Denim Days Festival

Metropolitan Pavilion, 125 West 18th Street

Tickets: $10

Students: $5

September 23: Denim Days New York – Street Fair,

West 18th Street – between 6th Ave. and 7th Ave.

Free Admission

Amsterdam Denim Days – October 22-28

October 22-28: City Center Program

October 27-28: BluePrint Festival

Gashouder, Westergasfabriek

Tickets: €10

Nashville Denim Days – November 9-11

November 9: Denim Legend Talks (invite only)

November 10-11:Denim Days Nashville

Marathon Music Works, 1402 Clinton Street

Tickets: $10

Students: $5

About Denim Days Festival:

New York Denim Days and Nashville Denim Days are based on Amsterdam Denim Days. The new editions will act as a spotlight on the global denim scene from completely New York and Nashville perspectives - uniting the denim community and consumers, the addicts and aficionados, the brands and buyers, to celebrate its unique denim passion. New York Denim Days and Nashville Denim Days are initiated by House of Denim and organized by Modefabriek in collaboration with Kingpins Show and HTNK Fashion recruitment & consultancy.

www.denim-days.com

