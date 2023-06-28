Denim Fabric Market size to grow by USD 8.73 billion from 2021 to 2026: New developments to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The denim fabric market size is estimated to increase by USD 8.73 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 6.78%. The new developments are one of the significant factors driving growth in the denim fabric market. The new product additions will encourage customers to purchase different denim fabric products. The growing number of product launches also expands the competition in the market, which, in turn, will lead to differentiation and innovations. For instance, in October 2021, Star Fades International (SFI) planned to launch its extensive line of services, which comprises its latest sustainable dyed denim fabric collection. Naveena Denim Mills revealed the launch of its new collection of high-elasticity made from Lycra's Wraptech 2.0 tri-core technology fabric, which combines the high stretch of Lycra fabric with the exceptional recovery and minimal shrinkage of Lycra T400 fabric in 2021. The collection blends the comfort and performance of super stretch denim with the appearance and performance of stiff denim. Therefore such factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in focus. Discover some insights on the market size, historic period (2017 to 2021), and Forecast 2022-2026 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Vendor Landscape - The global denim fabric market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer denim fabric in the market are Advance Denim Co. Ltd., Artistic Denim Mills Ltd., Arvind Ltd., Bangladesh Export Import Co. Ltd., Black Peony Group Co. Ltd., Chiripal Group, Elevate Textiles Inc., Ha Meem Group, Kaihara Corp., Kuroki. Co. Ltd., Kuzgunlar Textile, LNJ Bhilwara Group, Maheshwari Textile, Modern Denim Ltd., Mount Vernon Mills, NAHAR Group, Noman Group, Partap Group, PT TYFOUNTEX INDONESIA, Raymond Ltd., Sanko Co. Ltd., Shandong Lanyan Textile and Garment Co. Ltd., and United Industrias Morera SA and others.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Bangladesh Export Import Co - The company offers denim fabric such as Chambray, Classic Blue Jeans, Black Jeans, Overdyed, Bull, and Stretch Denim.

Arvind Ltd. - The company offers denim fabrics such as Azurite and Boomerang.

Ha Meem Group - The company offers denim fabric such as Stretch denim, Bull denim, Raw denim, and Coloured denim.

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (Clothing and apparel, Decor and homeware, and Accessories) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The denim fabric market share growth in the clothing and apparel segment will be significant during the forecast period. Due to the growing personal grooming, fashion consciousness, and high standard of living among the end-user population across the globe, which are the primary factors in the demand for clothing and apparel. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the clothing and apparel segment, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

By geography, the global denim fabric market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global denim fabric market.

· APAC is estimated to account for 74% of the global market during the forecast period China, Pakistan, and India are the key markets for denim fabric in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing demand for denim wear from end-users, including men, women, and children will enable the denim fabric market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

The digital platforms accelerating denim sales is a denim fabric market trend that is expected to have a positive impact during the forecast. Over recent years, the apparel industry has experienced drastic growth in the online platform. Online platforms have allowed vendors to deliver customized denim as per the needs of consumers. Designers, too, are leveraging online platforms, such as Amazon, with exclusive sections dedicated to their collections. However, many brands have invested especially in developing their online presence. These efforts are predominantly focused on making online websites able to approach customers directly because it eliminates the need for third-party distribution and enhances the profit margin of the vendors. Thus, the increased demand for clothing apparel is anticipated to drive the growth of the global denim fabric market.

The high costs associated with manufacturing will be a major challenge that may impede the denim fabric market during the forecast period. The textile industry has become one of the most significant industries in the world, with various advanced technologies and innovative developments. To design and develop a new product, manufacturers invest heavily in R&D. Moreover, extreme R&D spending can lead to high costs (market risk), especially when product concepts are unsellable. Furthermore, the total employment in the textile industry has grown over the years due to the increased sales volume and costs related to textile and fabric production. Since January 2016, Asian textile and fabric producers have been facing a 5% increment in employees' minimum wage. High production costs of textiles and fabrics will facilitate the cost of denim fabrics, which will hinder the growth of the global denim fabric market.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the denim fabric market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the denim fabric market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the denim fabric market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of denim fabric market vendors

Denim Fabric Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78% Market Growth 2022-2026 UAD 8.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.68 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 74% Key countries US, China, India, and Pakistan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advance Denim Co. Ltd., Artistic Denim Mills Ltd., Arvind Ltd., Bangladesh Export Import Co. Ltd., Black Peony Group Co. Ltd., Chiripal Group, Elevate Textiles Inc., Ha Meem Group, Kaihara Corp., Kuroki. Co. Ltd., Kuzgunlar Textile, LNJ Bhilwara Group, Maheshwari Textile, Modern Denim Ltd., Mount Vernon Mills, NAHAR Group, Noman Group, Partap Group, PT TYFOUNTEX INDONESIA, Raymond Ltd., Sanko Co. Ltd., Shandong Lanyan Textile and Garment Co. Ltd., and United Industrias Morera SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

