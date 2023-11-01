Denim jeans market is expected to grow by USD 22,791.19 million from 2022 to 2027 | APAC is expected to contribute 42% of the market share growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The denim jeans market size is set to grow by USD 22,791.19 million between 2022 and 2027, and register a CAGR of over 6.71%, according Technavio's latest market research report estimates. APAC is expected to contribute 42% of the global denim jeans market during the forecast period. Increasing urbanization is extensively encouraging the adoption of Western lifestyles and culture in APAC, compared to other regions. Primarily, the high demand for denim jeans in APAC is expected to be due to continuous economic development in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and South Korea. This has increased the purchasing power of consumers, making them explore better Western lifestyle denim jeans and are willing to spend more money on such products, including premium apparels such as designer denim jeans. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. This denim jeans market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (men, women, and children), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. American Eagle Outfitters Inc., AG Adriano Goldschmied Inc., ASOS Plc, BESTSELLER AS, Dolce and Gabbana SRL, EDWIN Europe GmbH, Esprit Holdings Ltd., Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Guess Inc., H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Kering SA, Kontoor Brands Inc., Levi Strauss and Co., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Pepe Jeans SL, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., Tapestry Inc., The Gap Inc., and G Star Raw eStore BV are some of the major market participants.

Although the expanding retail space, increasing consciousness regarding clothes, and product innovations will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Denim jeans market 2022-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Men



Women



Children

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The men segment is the largest market share holder in the global denim jeans market. Because of their popularity, adaptability, and comfort, men's denim jeans are expected to witness growing demand, during the forecast period. Primarily, men who prefer premium quality denim and are fashion-conscious are likely to be interested in global and regional vendors offering premium denim. Denim jeans with unique designs or embellishments and greater prices are often offered under the premium product category. Men who value affordability and functionality may choose more reasonably priced denim jean brands. These brands frequently appear in mass-market retail outlets and offer straightforward denim pants with little design characteristics.

Denim jeans market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the denim jeans market include American Eagle Outfitters Inc., AG Adriano Goldschmied Inc., ASOS Plc, BESTSELLER AS, Dolce and Gabbana SRL, EDWIN Europe GmbH, Esprit Holdings Ltd., Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Guess Inc., H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Kering SA, Kontoor Brands Inc., Levi Strauss and Co., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Pepe Jeans SL, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., Tapestry Inc., The Gap Inc., and G Star Raw eStore BV. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

Vendors Offering

American Eagle Outfitters Inc: The company offers different types of clothing and accessories which also includes denim jeans.

The company offers different types of clothing and accessories which also includes denim jeans. Dolce and Gabbana SRL: The company offers denim jeans such as Stretch patchwork denim jacket, loose overdyed patchwork denim jeans, and destroyed overdyed denim jeans.

The company offers denim jeans such as Stretch patchwork denim jacket, loose overdyed patchwork denim jeans, and destroyed overdyed denim jeans. Levi Strauss and Co.: The company offers denim jeans under the brand Wrangler, Lee, Rock and Republic.

The report also covers the following areas:

Market Dynamics

MARKET TRENDS

Recycling jeans from plastic and other materials

The increased use of resources such as water, chemicals, electricity, and other forms of energy due to the growing demand for clothing on the worldwide market is having a negative impact on the environment. Resources in the environment are becoming more scarce as a result of the rising demand for denim jeans. Utilising textile waste to recycle jeans minimises environmental resource exploitation and lessens the dependence on scarce raw materials to generate new clothing. The garbage is recycled by being broken down into thin fibre and then utilised to make yarn. The majority of retailers, including Levi Strauss, manufacture denim using materials like plastic.

MARKET DRIVERS

Expanding retail space

During the projected period, the growth of the global denim jeans market is anticipated to be fueled by the expansion of retail space across the globe. Strong economic growth and urbanization are both contributing to the ongoing growth of the global retail business. Retail stores, branded retail chains, and convenience stores have traditionally been denim jeans' primary sales outlets. Retail establishments with many brands allow customers to select from a variety of brands. Additionally, several retail establishments are attempting to grow internationally.

MARKET CHALLENGES

Fierce competition in apparel industry

Despite the fact that customers have a strong demand for jeans, the fierce competition in the garment market is having a negative effect on that desire. The majority of floor space at retail establishments is taken up by attractive and vibrant bottom clothing including dresses, leggings, and athletic and yoga trousers. Due to their many uses, athletic and yoga trousers have become more popular among both men and women in recent years. Customers are being let down by some denim manufacturers' incapacity to maintain consistency in the quality of their products. The low quality of denim is evident in many different ways, including early fading, wear and tear, shrinkage, odour, and many others. Due to incorrect textile processing or insufficient recycling techniques, denim quality decreases.

Denim jeans market 2022-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist denim jeans market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the denim jeans market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the denim jeans market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of denim jeans market vendors

