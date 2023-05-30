Denim jeans market is expected to grow by USD 22,791.19 million from 2022 to 2027; Expanding retail space is notably driving the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The denim jeans market size is set to grow by USD 22,791.19 million between 2022 and 2027, and register a CAGR of over 6.71%, according Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. This denim jeans market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (men, women, and children), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Denim Jeans Market 2023-2027

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. American Eagle Outfitters Inc., AG Adriano Goldschmied Inc., ASOS Plc, BESTSELLER AS, Dolce and Gabbana SRL, EDWIN Europe GmbH, Esprit Holdings Ltd., Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Guess Inc., H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Kering SA, Kontoor Brands Inc., Levi Strauss and Co., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Pepe Jeans SL, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., Tapestry Inc., The Gap Inc., and G Star Raw eStore BV are some of the major market participants.

Although the expanding retail space, increasing consciousness regarding clothes, and product innovations will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Denim jeans market 2022-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Men



Women



Children

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The men segment is the largest market share holder in the global denim jeans market. Because of their popularity, adaptability, and comfort, men's denim jeans are expected to witness growing demand, during the forecast period. Primarily, men who prefer premium quality denim and are fashion-conscious are likely to be interested in global and regional vendors offering premium denim. Denim jeans with unique designs or embellishments and greater prices are often offered under the premium product category. Men who value affordability and functionality may choose more reasonably priced denim jean brands. These brands frequently appear in mass-market retail outlets and offer straightforward denim pants with little design characteristics.

Geographic Segmentation

APAC is expected to contribute 42% of the global denim jeans market during the forecast period. Increasing urbanization is extensively encouraging the adoption of western lifestyles and culture in APAC, compared to other regions. Primarily, the high demand for denim jeans in APAC is expected to be due to continuous economic development in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, and South Korea. This has increased the purchasing power of consumers, making them explore better western lifestyle denim jeans and are willing to spend more money on such products, including premium apparels such as designer denim jeans.

Denim jeans market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the denim jeans market include American Eagle Outfitters Inc., AG Adriano Goldschmied Inc., ASOS Plc, BESTSELLER AS, Dolce and Gabbana SRL, EDWIN Europe GmbH, Esprit Holdings Ltd., Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Guess Inc., H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Kering SA, Kontoor Brands Inc., Levi Strauss and Co., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Pepe Jeans SL, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., Tapestry Inc., The Gap Inc., and G Star Raw eStore BV. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

Vendors Offering

American Eagle Outfitters Inc: The company offers different types of clothing and accessories which also includes denim jeans.

The company offers different types of clothing and accessories which also includes denim jeans. Dolce and Gabbana SRL: The company offers denim jeans such as Stretch patchwork denim jacket, loose overdyed patchwork denim jeans, and destroyed overdyed denim jeans.

The company offers denim jeans such as Stretch patchwork denim jacket, loose overdyed patchwork denim jeans, and destroyed overdyed denim jeans. Levi Strauss and Co.: The company offers denim jeans under the brand Wrangler, Lee, Rock and Republic.

The report also covers the following areas:

Market Dynamics

MARKET TRENDS

Recycling jeans from plastic and other materials

The increased use of resources such as water, chemicals, electricity, and other forms of energy due to the growing demand for clothing on the worldwide market is having a negative impact on the environment. Resources in the environment are becoming more scarce as a result of the rising demand for denim jeans. Utilising textile waste to recycle jeans minimises environmental resource exploitation and lessens the dependence on scarce raw materials to generate new clothing. The garbage is recycled by being broken down into thin fibre and then utilised to make yarn. The majority of retailers, including Levi Strauss, manufacture denim using materials like plastic.

MARKET DRIVERS

Expanding retail space

During the projected period, the growth of the global denim jeans market is anticipated to be fueled by the expansion of retail space across the globe. Strong economic growth and urbanization are both contributing to the ongoing growth of the global retail business. Retail stores, branded retail chains, and convenience stores have traditionally been denim jeans' primary sales outlets. Retail establishments with many brands allow customers to select from a variety of brands. Additionally, several retail establishments are attempting to grow internationally.

MARKET CHALLENGES

Fierce competition in apparel industry

Despite the fact that customers have a strong demand for jeans, the fierce competition in the garment market is having a negative effect on that desire. The majority of floor space at retail establishments is taken up by attractive and vibrant bottom clothing including dresses, leggings, and athletic and yoga trousers. Due to their many uses, athletic and yoga trousers have become more popular among both men and women in recent years. Customers are being let down by some denim manufacturers' incapacity to maintain consistency in the quality of their products. The low quality of denim is evident in many different ways, including early fading, wear and tear, shrinkage, odour, and many others. Due to incorrect textile processing or insufficient recycling techniques, denim quality decreases.

Denim jeans market 2022-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist denim jeans market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the denim jeans market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the denim jeans market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of denim jeans market vendors

Denim Jeans Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.71% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 22,791.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.89 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and

Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors,

Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Eagle Outfitters Inc., AG Adriano

Goldschmied Inc., ASOS Plc, BESTSELLER AS, Dolce

and Gabbana SRL, EDWIN Europe GmbH, Esprit

Holdings Ltd., Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Guess Inc., H and

M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Kering SA, Kontoor

Brands Inc., Levi Strauss and Co., LVMH Moet

Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Pepe Jeans SL, PVH

Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., Tapestry Inc., The Gap Inc.,

and G Star Raw eStore BV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and

obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis,

COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and

future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis

for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for,

you can reach out to our analysts and get

segments customized

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global denim jeans market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global denim jeans market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Men - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Men - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Men - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Men - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Men - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Women - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Women - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Women - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Women - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Women - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Children - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Children - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Children - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Children - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Children - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AG Adriano Goldschmied Inc.

Exhibit 115: AG Adriano Goldschmied Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: AG Adriano Goldschmied Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: AG Adriano Goldschmied Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Exhibit 118: American Eagle Outfitters Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: American Eagle Outfitters Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: American Eagle Outfitters Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: American Eagle Outfitters Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 ASOS Plc

Exhibit 122: ASOS Plc - Overview



Exhibit 123: ASOS Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 124: ASOS Plc - Key news



Exhibit 125: ASOS Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: ASOS Plc - Segment focus

12.6 BESTSELLER AS

Exhibit 127: BESTSELLER AS - Overview



Exhibit 128: BESTSELLER AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: BESTSELLER AS - Key offerings

12.7 Dolce and Gabbana SRL

Exhibit 130: Dolce and Gabbana SRL - Overview



Exhibit 131: Dolce and Gabbana SRL - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Dolce and Gabbana SRL - Key offerings

12.8 EDWIN Europe GmbH

Exhibit 133: EDWIN Europe GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 134: EDWIN Europe GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: EDWIN Europe GmbH - Key offerings

12.9 Giorgio Armani S.p.A .

. Exhibit 136: Giorgio Armani S.p.A . - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 137: Giorgio Armani S.p.A . - Product / Service

. - Product / Service

Exhibit 138: Giorgio Armani S.p.A . - Key offerings

12.10 H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB

Exhibit 139: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Overview



Exhibit 140: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Business segments



Exhibit 141: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Key news



Exhibit 142: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB - Segment focus

12.11 Kering SA

Exhibit 144: Kering SA - Overview



Exhibit 145: Kering SA - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Kering SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Kering SA - Segment focus

12.12 Kontoor Brands Inc.

Exhibit 148: Kontoor Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Kontoor Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Kontoor Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Kontoor Brands Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Levi Strauss and Co.

Exhibit 152: Levi Strauss and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Levi Strauss and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Levi Strauss and Co. - Key news



Exhibit 155: Levi Strauss and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Levi Strauss and Co. - Segment focus

12.14 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Exhibit 157: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Overview



Exhibit 158: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Business segments



Exhibit 159: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key news



Exhibit 160: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Segment focus

12.15 PVH Corp.

Exhibit 162: PVH Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 163: PVH Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: PVH Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: PVH Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Ralph Lauren Corp.

Exhibit 166: Ralph Lauren Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Ralph Lauren Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Ralph Lauren Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Ralph Lauren Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 The Gap Inc.

Exhibit 170: The Gap Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 171: The Gap Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 172: The Gap Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 173: The Gap Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: The Gap Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 175: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 176: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 177: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 178: Research methodology



Exhibit 179: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 180: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 181: List of abbreviations

