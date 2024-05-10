Denim Jeans Market size is set to grow by USD 2.28 bn from 2023-2027, expanding retail space to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global denim jeans market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.28 bn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.71% during the forecast period.

Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.71% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.89 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Key companies profiled American Eagle Outfitters Inc., AG Adriano Goldschmied Inc., ASOS Plc, BESTSELLER AS, Dolce and Gabbana SRL, EDWIN Europe GmbH, Esprit Holdings Ltd., Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Guess Inc., H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, Kering SA, Kontoor Brands Inc., Levi Strauss and Co., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Pepe Jeans SL, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., Tapestry Inc., The Gap Inc., and G Star Raw eStore BV

Market Driver

The denim jeans market experiences significant demand, driven by various factors such as styles, baby boomers, size range, waistband adjusters, and consumer preferences for loose-fitting clothes. This demand, fueled by the women population and rising standards of living, leads to extensive resource usage, including water, chemicals, electricity, and raw materials like cotton. Consequently, environmental concerns arise due to the depletion of resources and dependency on scarce materials. To mitigate these issues, denim recycling using textile wastage is employed, converting shredded waste into fiber for yarn production. Despite the use of materials like plastic in denim production by vendors like Levi Strauss, consumer awareness and e-commerce platforms are driving the market towards more sustainable practices. Keywords: denim jeans market, styles, baby boomers, size range, waistband adjusters, consumer preferences, women population, standards of living, denim recycling, textile wastage, raw materials, cotton, consumer awareness, e-commerce platforms.

Market Challenges

The denim jeans market faces intense competition, as consumers' preferences shift towards various types of bottom wear, including dresses, leggings, and athletic and yoga pants. These alternatives offer multi-functional benefits and have taken up the majority of retail space. Poor quality denim, characterized by issues like early fading, wear and tear, shrinkage, and odor, further disappoints customers. Key players in the denim industry, such as Levi Strauss, Kontoor Brands, Wrangler, Lee, Spinoff, and Vans, must address these challenges by focusing on eco-friendly denim jeans with antimicrobial properties and maintaining consistent product quality to regain consumer trust.

Segment Overview

This denim jeans market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Men

1.2 Women

1.3 Children Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Men- The denim jeans market is a significant segment of the textile industry, with men being a key consumer group. Denim fabric, a durable and versatile textile, is the primary material used in producing denim jeans. Exporters and importers play a crucial role in the global denim jeans trade, supplying leading brands such as Levi Strauss and its Levi's label, Kontoor Brands with Wrangler and Lee, Spinoff, Vans, and others. Preferences for denim jeans styles vary among consumers. Baby boomers may lean towards classic denim collections with a size range catering to their needs. Meanwhile, younger generations may prefer loose-fitting clothes and the latest denim trends like low-rise jeans, curve jeans, and straight-leg skinny jeans. Denim jeans are considered essential attire for manual laborers and are also a staple in the women's wear market. With increasing standards of living and the impact of lockdowns on offline sales channels, clothing manufacturers and retailers have turned to in-store purchases and branded store visits less frequently. Instead, consumers, particularly men and smartphone users with high internet penetration, have shifted towards online channels and e-commerce websites for their denim jeans needs. Despite these changes, denim jeans remain a popular choice due to their comfort and versatility. Waistband adjusters ensure a perfect fit, catering to various preferences and sizes. Denim jeans continue to be an essential part of fashion clothing stores and specialty stores' offerings, both online and offline.

Research Analysis

The Denim Jeans Market encompasses a vast array of work clothes and casual wardrobe essentials, primarily made from Cotton and Denim fabric. Exporters and Importers worldwide source this Textile for its durability and versatility. Denim Jeans come in various Designs, Patterns, Colors, and Fittings, catering to diverse consumer preferences. Baby boomers and parents, for instance, may prefer Waistband adjusters for a more comfortable fit. The Denim collection includes Loose fitting-clothes and a Size range accommodating various body types. Styles continue to evolve, with Jackets and Shirts also featuring Denim fabric for a coordinated look.

Market Research Overview

The Denim Jeans market is a significant segment in the global apparel industry. With a focus on comfort and durability, denim jeans continue to be a wardrobe staple for consumers worldwide. The market consists of various players offering different styles, fits, and washes. These include classic denim jeans, skinny jeans, straight-leg jeans, and more. Brands employ various marketing strategies, such as collaborations and celebrity endorsements, to attract consumers. The market is also influenced by fashion trends and consumer preferences. Exporting countries like China and Pakistan contribute significantly to the global denim jeans market. The industry faces challenges such as increasing competition and rising production costs. Despite these challenges, the denim jeans market continues to grow, driven by consumer demand and innovation in design and technology.

