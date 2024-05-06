Denis and Davor Poljak of Poljak Group Wealth Management Ranked as Forbes 2024 "Best-in-State Wealth Advisors"

SHREVEPORT, La., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Poljak Group Wealth Management at Steward Partners has announced the selection of wealth managers and partners Denis Poljak, Ph.D., CPM®, CFP® and Davor Poljak, M.B.A. and CPM® to the Forbes "Best-In-State Wealth Advisors" list for 2024.

The Forbes "Best-In-State Wealth Advisors" annual list ranks advisors based on a variety of factors, including research, interviews, and an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data.

The Poljak brothers, co-founders and principals of Poljak Group Wealth Management, have been recognized on the Forbes "Best-In-State Wealth Advisors" list several times for best-in-class excellence in the wealth management industry for Louisiana. Denis was honored by Forbes in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023, and this is Davor Poljak's second year on the list, having been previously recognized in 2021.

"Having established our business and helping other families achieve their financial goals from generation to generation has been the true mark of success for us," said Denis Poljak. "We have worked hard to earn the credentials and experience that can make the difference in helping our clients realize their dreams, which we consider a great privilege."

According to Davor Poljak, "Our commitment has always been to enhance the quality of life for our clients and their families; we're grateful to have this opportunity and to do our part to strengthen our community. We're able to achieve that with our dedication to personal service and providing local access to world class resources."

For the full list and further information, visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/?sh=967f5ac6ab97.

Source: Forbes.com Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC nor its Wealth Managers pay a fee to Forbes or SHOOK Research in exchange for the ranking. For more information, see www.SHOOKresearch.com.

Securities and investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, and SEC registered investment adviser. Investment Advisory Services may also be offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, a SEC registered investment adviser. Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC are affiliates and separately operated. Poljak Group Wealth Management is a team at Steward Partners.

About Poljak Group Wealth Management

Located in downtown Shreveport, Louisiana, the Poljak Group Wealth Management team of dedicated professionals specializes in multigenerational wealth and asset management, preservation and custom growth strategies with a personalized approach. Along with access to the world-class resources of independent financial services firms Steward Partners and Raymond James, Poljak Group Wealth Management provides wealth management needs, including retirement planning, legacy building, estate & tax planning strategies, portfolio creation and maintenance, and risk management.

To learn more about Poljak Group Wealth Management, visit www.poljakgroup.com.

About Steward Partners

Representing some of the top advisors in the U.S., Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm that offers wealth management solutions for families, businesses, and multigenerational investors. Established in 2013, the firm fosters a positive, transparent culture of camaraderie and excellence that has fueled its substantial growth in a highly competitive industry. With its commitment to exceptional client service and forward-thinking partnerships, the firm was ranked as the #19 RIA in the country in Barron's Top 100 RIAs for the year 2023. Offering services such as comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, international advisory, and business solutions, the firm was responsible for over $35 billion in client assets as of January 2024.

To learn more about Steward Partners, visit www.stewardpartners.com.

