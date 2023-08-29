Denis Massey Named Partner of Westmount

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Westmount Asset Management ("Westmount"), a Los Angeles-based, independent investment advisory firm with more than $5 billion in assets under management, announced today that Senior Advisor Denis Massey, CAIA®, has been named a partner of the firm.

Denis Massey, Partner and Senior Advisor at Westmount
Massey joined Westmount as a Senior Advisor in 2016, advising clients on various aspects of their financial lives, including retirement, trust and estate planning, and asset allocation. As a member of Westmount's investment and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) committees, Massey also helps shape Westmount's investment decision-making by monitoring the markets and uncovering new opportunities that add value to client portfolios.

"Denis' background in fixed income and current focus on alternative investments is a highly attractive combination, especially in the current market environment," said Mike Amash, Westmount President. "We're thrilled to have him join our partnership, where he can continue to make a positive impact on clients and the future success of our firm."

Besides his client work, Massey also spearheaded Westmount's efforts to become a Certified B Corporation ("B Corp") in 2022. B Corps are for-profit companies that seek to use business as a force for good. Under Massey's leadership, Westmount became one of the first California-based registered investment advisory firms to attain this distinction.

Massey grew up in central New Jersey and received his undergraduate degree in business management from Rutgers University. Upon graduation, he moved across the country to complete his MBA at the University of Hawai'i at Manoa. He also holds the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation and is a past board chair of the Surfrider Foundation's South Bay Chapter.

About Westmount
Founded in 1990, Westmount is a leading independent investment advisory firm based in Los Angeles, managing more than $5 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. Westmount seeks to bring clarity and purpose to clients' financial lives by providing objective, independent investment advice complemented by sophisticated financial planning. To learn more, visit www.westmount.com.

Media contact: Bart Zino, Marketing Manager: 310-556-2502 or [email protected] 

