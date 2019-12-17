Denis McGlynn, Driving Force at Dover Motorsports Inc., Receives 2019 NASCAR® Buddy Shuman Award

After retiring as an officer from the U.S. Air Force in 1972, McGlynn was hired as a publicist for what was then known as Dover Downs International Raceway, a struggling, three-year-old entertainment complex comprised of a horse racing track and one-mile motor speedway. Dover and its grueling, 24-degree banked corners quickly gained favor among NASCAR Cup Series superstars as well as the growing legion of racing fans along the eastern seaboard. As the public face of the track, McGlynn played a central role in introducing what he called a "southern sport" to a largely northern audience, and fans responded by filling the stands for the track's two annual Cup Series events.

"Denis not only helped NASCAR establish a foothold in the northeast, but he continually upped the ante in terms of providing a truly spectacular fan experience," said Tim Nelson, motorsports director for DRiV. "Thanks in large part to his dedication and creativity, Dover is a destination track for Cup Series enthusiasts. It's on almost every serious fan's bucket list because it promises world-class entertainment both on the track and off."

Most recently, McGlynn and Mike Tatoian, president and CEO of Dover International Speedway, led planning for this year's celebration of the track's 50th anniversary and 100th Cup Series race. New ideas are already on the drawing board for 2020 and beyond, with the goal of attracting a new generation of racing fans to the famed Monster Mile – and making sure they have a great time while they are there.

As the 64th recipient of the Buddy Shuman Award, McGlynn joins such stock car racing luminaries as Bill France Sr., Bill France Jr., Richard Petty, Rick Hendrick and Jack Roush, in being honored for their significant contributions to the sport.

