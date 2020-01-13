Denis R. Hebert joins autonomous_ID Chairman's Advisory Board

"I was attracted by the company's mission to build a fully autonomous biometric identity system and the commitment that Todd and company executives have to advancing identity security and user privacy at the intersection of IOT," Hebert said. "I believe that a self-governing biometric system in a connected world necessitates the innovations that autonomous_ID brings to the table. This is unquestionably a generational leap forward in biometric systems, and I am excited to play a role," added Hebert.

Hebert comes to autonomous_id with decades of experience in the biometric identity and access control industry. Currently, Hebert is president of Feenics, the industry's most secure, on-premise or cloud-based, integrated access control and security management solution. He is also chairman of Nightingale Security and the immediate past chairman of the Security Industry Association. Most notably, Hebert is the former president and CEO of HID Global Corporation, executive vice president of Assa Abloy, and past president of NexWatch, a Honeywell International company.

"I am honored to welcome Denis to the Advisory board," said CEO Todd Gray. "His unparalleled knowledge and industry expertise are a noteworthy endorsement for the company as we pivot to bring our patented autonomous biometric platform and data services to the security, healthcare, insurance and connected IOT markets."

About Autonomous_ID

Autonomous_ID is a global leader in gait-based biometric systems with patented applications at the intersection of all thing IOT including identity access control, personalized mobile health, InsurTech, connected living and AI data analytics.

SOURCE autonomus_ID Corporation