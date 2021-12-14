Denis Villeneuve to Be Honored with 2022 ADG 'William Cameron Menzies' Award

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Denis Villeneuve, French Canadian filmmaker best known for directing numerous legendary movies including the recent highly acclaimed film adaptation of Dune, will be the recipient of the William Cameron Menzies Award from the Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) at the 26th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards. The award recognizes his unique visuals and innovative storytelling which have established Villeneuve as one of the premier filmmakers working today. The 26th Annual Awards returns to a live event on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. The announcement was made today by ADG President Nelson Coates, ADG, and Awards Producer Michael Allen Glover, ADG.

"We are beyond thrilled to recognize the scale and scope of the cinematic vision of Director Denis Villeneuve with the 2022 William Cameron Menzies Award," said Coates. "The seamless integration of design into all aspects of Villeneuve's storytelling process, and the promotion of narrative design and designers in his work and in the industry, make him the perfect honoree. Fostering strong collaborations and working relationships between directors and designers is vital to the creation of strong and unique films. Villeneuve has proven extremely adept at this foundational collaboration."

Denis Villeneuve is one of today's most respected and sought-after directors and writers. His most recent film, released this past October, is the much anticipated and highly successful (over $300 million to date) Dune, based on the iconic sci-fi novel by Frank Herbert. A sequel is in the works and is set for an exclusive theatrical release in October 2023. The first film was "just a really delicious appetizer," says Villeneuve, who is known for his attention to detail and unique visuals. This quote of his perhaps best explains his attitude toward filmmaking: "In contradiction and paradox, you can find truth."

Villeneuve was nominated for an Academy Award® for his directorial work on the sci-fi thriller Arrival in 2016, which also received eight additional Oscar nominations and one win, among numerous other awards. His directorial work with Blade Runner 2049, a neo-noir science fiction film, garnered two Academy Awards, 97 wins and 158 nominations. Other notable successes include Sicario, Prisoners and Incendies, as well as such films as Enemy, Polytechnique, Maelstrom and the intriguingly titled August 32nd on Earth, his feature directorial debut. His films have received more than 80 top awards worldwide. He started his career as a director at the National Film Board of Canada.

The ADG Awards honor excellence in Production Design in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and animated feature films. Producer of the 2022 ADG Awards is Art Director Michael Allen Glover, ADG (The Alienist, Solos and the upcoming Station Eleven). Joining the team as stage designer is Emmyâ-winning Production Designer Brian J. Stonestreet, ADG (Golden Globesâ, Grammy Awardsâ, Billboard Awardsâ).

Additional honorees for Cinematic Imagery and new inductees into the Guild's Hall of Fame will be announced at a later date. The ADG Lifetime Achievement Awards will be presented to outstanding individuals in each of the guild's four crafts. Scenic Artists Michael and Denise Okuda, best known for their creative lead designs for the Star Trek franchise, will receive from the Scenic, Title & Graphic Artists (STG). Additional ADG Lifetime Achievement Award honorees from the Production Designers and Art Directors Council (AD), the Set Designers & Model Makers Council (SDMM), and the Illustrators & Matte Artists Council (IMA) will be announced shortly. A complete list of past honorees can be found on ADG's website. #adgawards

ADG Awards are open only to productions when made within the U.S. by producers signatory to the IATSE agreement. Foreign entries are acceptable without restrictions. Further inquiries regarding the ADG Awards may be directed to ADG Awards & Events Director Debbie Patton at (818) 762-9995 or email [email protected].

About the Art Directors Guild:

Established in 1937, the Art Directors Guild (IATSE Local 800) represents 3,000 members who work throughout the world in film, television and theater as Production Designers and Art Directors; Scenic, Title and Graphic Artists; Set Designers and Model Makers; and Illustrators and Matte Artists. The ADG's ongoing activities include a Film Society screening series, annual "Excellence in Production Design Awards" gala, bimonthly craft magazine (PERSPECTIVE), figure drawing and other creative workshops, extensive technology and craft training programs and year-round Gallery 800 art exhibitions. For the Guild's online directory and website resources, go to www.adg.org. Connect with the Art Directors Guild on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

