Denise Fiacco joins Instinet Quantitative Trading Strategy Group

Ms. Fiacco joins Instinet from Virtu Financial, where she was previously a quantitative researcher. Prior to that, she spent several years at Cantor Fitzgerald, Knight Capital and Citigroup, building their ETF market making platforms and focusing on real-time valuation, quoting, risk management and automated hedging strategies. She has also held similar roles in quantitative strategy and algorithmic trading at Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse.

"The addition of Denise's extensive experience to our growing quantitative research group further reinforces Instinet's commitment to optimizing trading experiences for our clients," said David Firmin, Head of Global Trading Research.

About Instinet

Instinet provides technologically advanced agency-model brokerage services to institutional clients worldwide. As the wholly-owned execution services arm of Nomura Group, Instinet seeks to add value across the investment life cycle, providing: Research and Insights – boutique US Equity Research, Quant Strategies and Technical Analysis, as well as a wide array of Market and Sales Commentary; Trading Services – a suite of smart, fast, and flexible electronic trading tools and experienced high-touch trading teams across equities and derivatives; Liquidity Venues – regulated, neutral crossing pools in each region that deliver unique opportunities for block-like executions; and Workflow Solutions – offering award-winning, customizable desktop platforms such as Newport® EMS, a comprehensive suite of Trading Analytics, and Plazma®, the top-ranked Research Payment and Commission Management system. Instinet helps institutional investors create, protect and capture alpha, reduce complexity, and lower overall trading costs in order to ultimately improve investment performance. Over the course of its almost 50 year history, Instinet has been a pioneer in electronic trading, creating of an array of now industry-standard technologies and the world's first major electronic trading venue. For more information on how Instinet's commitment to being nimble and innovative helps clients every day, please visit instinet.com

