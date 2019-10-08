Denise Karkos Joins SiriusXM as Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM announced today that distinguished marketing executive Denise Karkos has joined the company as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Karkos will be responsible for brand and digital marketing of both the SiriusXM and Pandora brands, helping support and drive the growth of SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners. She will report to Jennifer Witz, SiriusXM's President, Sales, Marketing and Operations.

Karkos joins SiriusXM from TD Ameritrade, where she was Chief Marketing Officer overseeing brand, advertising, social media, content marketing, corporate communications, marketing analytics, tech and operations. She was responsible for redefining the spirit of the brand to drive significant growth and recently led the marketing efforts of the Scottrade acquisition.

Karkos was named 2019 CMO of the Year by Ad Age and was honored with a Brand Genius Award by Adweek. Prior to her 13 years at TD Ameritrade and TD Bank, she held a number of roles with agencies including Digitas and Hill Holiday where she ran media planning and buying.

"Denise is exceptionally innovative and forward-thinking and we are very pleased and excited that she will be leading our marketing efforts as we continue to grow the SiriusXM and Pandora brands," said Jennifer Witz. "She and her team will execute a cohesive marketing strategy to drive brand relevance and consideration through to customer conversion, with a deep focus on digital, social and mobile marketing."

"I'm excited to join these two great brands and help contribute to their continued success," said Karkos. "The audio entertainment category has so much momentum, and even more potential. It's a privilege to join the leaders in this space."

Karkos earned a BBA in Marketing from the University of Notre Dame, where she also was captain of the Fighting Irish soccer team. She is a member of the Board of Directors for the Ad Council.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest audio entertainment company, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription- and advertising-supported audio products. With the recent addition of Pandora, the largest streaming music provider in the U.S., SiriusXM reaches more than 100 million people with its audio products. For more about the new SiriusXM, please go to: SiriusXM.com.

About Pandora

Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the leading music and podcast discovery platform, providing a uniquely-personalized listening experience to approximately 70 million users each month with its proprietary Music Genome Project ® and Podcast Genome Project ® technology - whether at home or on the go - through its mobile app, the web, and integrations with more than 2,000 connected products. As the largest streaming music provider in the U.S., with an industry-leading digital audio advertising platform, Pandora connects listeners with the music and podcasts they love the most.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: our substantial competition, which is likely to increase over time; our ability to attract or increase the number of subscribers, which is uncertain; our ability to profitably attract and retain more price-sensitive consumers; failure to protect the security of personal information about our customers; interference to our service from wireless operations; a decline in the effectiveness of our extensive marketing efforts; consumer protection laws and their enforcement; our failure to realize benefits of acquisitions or other strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of Pandora Media, Inc.; unfavorable outcomes of pending or future litigation; the market for music rights, which is changing and subject to uncertainties; our dependence upon the auto industry; general economic conditions; existing or future government laws and regulations could harm our business; failure of our satellites would significantly damage our business; the interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems; rapid technological and industry changes; failure of third parties to perform; our failure to comply with FCC requirements; modifications to our business plan; our indebtedness; damage to our studios, networks or other facilities as a result of terrorism or natural catastrophes; our principal stockholder has significant influence over our affairs and over actions requiring stockholder approval and its interests may differ from interests of other holders of our common stock; impairment of our business by third-party intellectual property rights; and changes to our dividend policies which could occur at any time. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Source: SiriusXM

Media contact:

Patrick Reilly

SVP, Corporate Communications

SiriusXM

Patrick.Reilly@SiriusXM.com

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Related Links

http://www.siriusxm.com

