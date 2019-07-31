Denise Levis Hewson Named to Telligen Board of Directors

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Telligen, a 100 percent employee-owned ESOP company, announces the appointment of Denise Levis Hewson, BSN, RN, MSPH to its board of directors.

Ms. Levis Hewson has a career that spans nearly four decades as both a healthcare provider and nationally recognized leader in transforming primary care. She is a national expert and speaker on medical homes, care management and population health. She is currently the executive vice president of care management and provider services for Community Care of North Carolina as well as chief operating officer of the Community Care Physician Network, both with corporate offices in Raleigh, NC. In this dual-role, Levis Hewson provides strategies to support over 2,500 primary care clinicians currently caring for more than 2.5 million North Carolinians, including 700,000 Medicaid enrollees. These strategies help providers excel in improving quality of care, health outcomes and patient experience while lowering the cost of care.

"I am excited and honored to serve on Telligen's Board of Directors," said Levis Hewson. "Telligen has innovative leaders committed to developing and implementing strategies that improve the health of populations and truly transform delivery systems – making a positive difference for patients, clinicians and payers."

The Telligen board provides governance, leadership and guidance in service of the company's overall mission of transforming lives and economies by improving health by deploying proven health management solutions.

For more than 45 years, Telligen has been transforming lives and economies by improving health. Telligen serves commercial clients and government programs at the federal, state and local level, improving health outcomes for millions of people nationwide. For more information, visit www.telligen.com.

