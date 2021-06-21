Denise M. Guevara, BS, RDE, D.O, FAAD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HIGHLAND BEACH, Fla., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Denise M. Guevara, BS, RDE, D.O, FAAD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Dermatologist in the field of Medicine in acknowledgment of her commitment to providing exceptional dermatologic care at Water's Edge Dermatology.

A Board Certified Dermatologist, Dr. Guevara is currently leading a remarkable career demonstrating the highest level of professionalism and integrity. She offers a vast repertoire of professional experience and expertise in dermatologic surgery, skin cancer prevention and treatment, and aesthetic medicine.

Denise M. Guevara, BS, RDE, D.O, FAAD

She previously she has served patients for the past 10 years at Skin and Cancer Associates and The Center for Cosmetic Enhancement. In 2020, she opened her private practice, Revivify Dermatology. Eager to bring her practice to more people, in 2021, she now sees patients at Water's Edge Dermatology, with locations in Palm Springs at 2685 Forest Hill Blvd, and in West Palm Beach/Forest Hill at 3400 Forest Hill Blvd. Dr. Guevara and the highly-trained doctors at Water's Edge Dermatology will continue to provide patients with the latest laser technology, expertise and specially formulated skincare products for use as part of a physician-supervised skincare regimen.



An accomplished academic scholar, Dr. Guevara's career began after she earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) degree from the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine. She was a recipient of the National Institutes of Health Research grant at Mount Sinai Department of Dermatology where she was invited as the first Latina woman to be invited as a Fellow. There, she collaborated on and contributed to multiple journal articles relating to anti-aging and anti-cancer. Later, she completed a Research Fellowship at the Florida Academy of Dermatology Associates - the University of Miami Hospital, where she also worked extensively in the departments of in-patient care and Pediatric Dermatology. Soon thereafter, she completed a Residency at Wellington Regional Medical Center, where served as Chief Resident, and rotated in the Department of Dermatology at Yale University and the University of Pennsylvania.



Remaining abreast of the latest innovations in her field, Dr. Guevara maintains active affiliations and memberships with professional organizations. A Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, he is a member of the American Osteopathic Association, the American Medical Association, the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, the Florida Osteopathic Medical Association, and the American Osteopathic College of Dermatology.



In her spare time, Dr. Guevara enjoys theatre, concerts, and working out.



Dr. Guevara dedicates this recognition to Dr. Mark Lebwohl, Dr. Carlos Nousart, Dr. Fransisco Kerdel, Dr. Bradley Galeck, and Dr. Jane Bologna.

For further information, please visit https://www.wederm.com/provider/denise-guevara-do-rde/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

