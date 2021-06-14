Denise Von Dohren Joins PharmaCord as Vice President, Client Solutions

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaCord LLC, a rapidly growing provider of patient services to life sciences companies, announced today that Denise Von Dohren has joined PharmaCord as Vice President, Client Solutions. As a member of PharmaCord's Executive Committee, Ms. Von Dohren will have a multi-faceted leadership role comprised of generating new business opportunities with existing clients, new clients and new service lines coupled with providing executive oversight of a portfolio of PharmaCord's client programs. Ms. Von Dohren will report directly to Nitin Sahney, PharmaCord's Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

"We are very pleased to welcome Denise to the PharmaCord leadership team," commented Mr. Sahney. "Her extensive industry experience and innovative mindset will enable us to further differentiate our patient support programs on behalf of our life sciences clients. We look forward to the many contributions Denise will bring to PharmaCord in the years ahead."

With over 20 years of experience within the patient services industry, Ms. Von Dohren has robust patient services industry experience, having served in leadership roles with both provider and manufacturer. Most recently, she served as Director, Patient Services, for CSL Behring, Inc., where she played a critical role in reshaping the company's domestic patient services strategy. Prior to that, Ms. Von Dohren led the go-to-market strategy and efforts for the patient services business within McKesson, which followed her time in a similar role for Omnicare Specialty Care Group. Previously, she spent over 13 years in patient services leadership roles for Merck.

Ms. Von Dohren holds a bachelor's degree in Organizational Management from Eastern University.

About PharmaCord

PharmaCord is the connector between manufacturers, patients, physicians, and payors. The company provides customized solutions to life sciences companies that span three core areas: patient support, pharmacy services and manufacturer support. These integrated services are designed to increase accessibility, clinical oversight and market acceptance of prescription therapy. Independently owned and organically built, PharmaCord is free from any competing priorities, enabling it to design and implement patient access and support programs that align with the objectives of its life sciences clients. PharmaCord's experienced team coupled with its proprietary CORscend™ technology platform optimizes workflow to deliver improved program execution, more rapid therapy initiation and increased patient engagement. To learn more about how PharmaCord improves commercial outcomes for life sciences companies, visit pharmacord.com.

