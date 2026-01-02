Denise Wilkerson Named Executive Director of Roselle First Community Development Corporation

ROSELLE, N.J., Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roselle First Community Development Corporation (Roselle First CDC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Denise Wilkerson as its new Executive Director, effective immediately. Wilkerson will lead the organization's mission to strengthen and uplift the Roselle, New Jersey, community through education, economic opportunity, youth development, and community-centered initiatives.

Denise Wilkerson, Executive Director of Roselle First CDC

Roselle First CDC is a community-based nonprofit dedicated to advancing neighborhood well-being and opportunity for Roselle residents. Under Wilkerson's leadership, the organization will continue to focus its efforts exclusively on serving the Roselle area while building on its strong record of impact and responsiveness to community needs.

"It has been an honor to serve as Executive Director of Roselle First CDC during a period of meaningful growth and community impact," said Mayor Donald Shaw, outgoing Executive Director. "Denise Wilkerson brings passion, vision, and a deep commitment to service. I am confident that under her leadership, Roselle First CDC will continue to expand opportunities and deliver real results for the residents of Roselle."

"I am honored to step into the role of Executive Director of Roselle First CDC," said Wilkerson. "This organization has consistently shown what it means to lead with compassion and purpose. I look forward to working alongside residents, partners, and stakeholders to continue building pathways to opportunity and strengthening our community."

Roselle First CDC has achieved several notable milestones in recent years, including:

Youth Workforce Development: Providing paid internships for Roselle high school students who participated in an e-code course and built websites for local businesses. The program equipped students with valuable technical skills while exposing them to potentially lucrative career paths in technology and website design.



Library & Cultural Investment: Sponsoring thousands of dollars in innovative youth programming for the Roselle Memorial Library, helping the library advance its goal of becoming an academic and cultural hub for the community.



Emergency Family Assistance: Providing more than $20,000 in direct financial assistance to families impacted by devastating fires in Roselle, including support following the recent five-alarm fire on 9th Avenue.



Providing more than to families impacted by devastating fires in Roselle, including support following the recent five-alarm fire on 9th Avenue. Food Access & Community Support: Facilitating food drives and other community relief efforts to support Roselle families during times of need.

With Wilkerson at the helm, Roselle First CDC will continue expanding its programs, strengthening partnerships, and advocating for initiatives that promote long-term stability and opportunity for Roselle residents.

For more information, please contact:

Denise Wilkerson, Executive Director, Roselle First CDC, 201-960-0033

