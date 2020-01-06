Denise Wong to Take the Reins as CEO of One & All

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One & All, a leading agency serving the nonprofit sector, today announced that on January 8th marketing industry expert Denise Wong will be entering the social-good space as CEO of the company.

Wong, an innate collaborator, has held leadership roles at agency networks including McCann, Grey Group, Ogilvy and DDB, and most recently served as president of LA-based Midnight Oil. She has worked across various industry categories, including CPG, automotive, tech, and entertainment. As demonstrated throughout her award-winning career, Wong is skilled in designing meaningful, results-oriented experiences which connect clients and individuals.

"As One & All continues its journey to bring more individualized experiences, meaningful digital engagement, and insight-driven acumen to its clients, Denise's expertise will be invaluable in helping the agency grow and expand into new areas," said Stacey Hightower, CEO of the Omnicom Specialty Marketing Group. "Denise will complement the incredible talent and decades of industry knowledge that already exists within the agency and augment the agency's ability to succeed in a dynamic marketplace."

Wong, recognized for her ability to foster high-performance and creatively diverse teams, will bring a new energy and a fresh perspective to drive the agency's data-led approach to raising awareness, creating engagement, and driving donations, assisting One & All's nonprofit client partners to deliver increased social impact.

"Giving back is a priority in the world today, with individuals increasingly looking for brands and organizations that are in line with their values and that are communicating with authenticity and true purpose," said Wong. "It is more important than ever to build compelling experiences and stories to communicate the way our clients better the world each day. I'm excited to work in lock step with the team to bring One & All and its clients to greater heights."

About One & All

One & All exists to help nonprofit organizations solve the world's most pressing problems. For nearly a century, the agency has been providing data-driven solutions that create real and powerful connections between nonprofit organizations and people to fuel growth and impact. With offices in Los Angeles and Atlanta, One & All helps clients through direct response fundraising, brand strategy and advertising, analytics, consulting services, and digital and social campaigns. During the firm's long-tenured relationships, it has generated growth and results for more than 70 humane societies and over 250 rescue missions and food banks. One & All is part of the Omnicom Specialty Marketing Group.

About Omnicom Specialty Marketing Group

Omnicom Specialty Marketing Group (OSMG) aligns the growing demand for highly specialized consumer and retail marketing services with integrated solution teams consisting of the best talent to address clients' needs. OSMG provides global services that include point-of-sale marketing and merchandise technology, field marketing and sales support, brand extension and representation, talent management, purpose, and consulting and fundraising for nonprofit organizations. Omnicom Specialty Marketing Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding, and research.

