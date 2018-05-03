Denison Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld W. Robert Dengler 217,176,845 99.05% 2,088,378 0.95% Brian D. Edgar 216,933,142 98.94% 2,332,081 1.06% Ron F. Hochstein 172,033,712 78.46% 47,231,511 21.54% Kwang Hee Jeong 217,455,474 99.17% 1,809,749 0.83% Lukas H. Lundin 172,614,771 78.72% 46,650,452 21.28% William A. Rand 217,146,375 99.03% 2,118,848 0.97% Catherine Stefan 216,897,854 98.92% 2,367,369 1.08%

The Company is also pleased to report that all other items of business presented to its shareholders at the Meeting, each as more particularly described in the Circular, were approved, including:

(a) Ratification and confirmation of the Company's Share Unit Plan; and

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 180,166,733 82.17% 39,087,722 17.83%

(b) Ratification and confirmation of the Previous Grant of Share Units under the Company's Share Unit Plan.

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against 183,983,499 83.91% 35,273,656 16.09%

The Company has provided more details on the results of all matters considered at the Meeting in its Report of Voting Results filed under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

About Denison

Denison is a uranium exploration and development company with interests focused in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. In addition to its 63.3% owned Wheeler River project, which ranks as the largest undeveloped high-grade uranium project in the infrastructure rich eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region, Denison's Athabasca Basin exploration portfolio consists of numerous projects covering approximately 353,000 hectares. Denison's interests in Athabasca Basin also include a 22.5% ownership interest in the McClean Lake joint venture ("MLJV"), which includes several uranium deposits and the McClean Lake uranium mill, which is currently processing ore from the Cigar Lake mine under a toll milling agreement, plus a 25.17% interest in the Midwest and Midwest A deposits, and a 64.22% interest in the J Zone deposit and Huskie discovery on the Waterbury Lake property. Each of Midwest, Midwest A, J Zone and Huskie are located within 20 kilometres of the McClean Lake mill.

Denison is also engaged in mine decommissioning and environmental services through its Denison Environmental Services division and is the manager of Uranium Participation Corp., a publicly traded company which invests in uranium oxide and uranium hexafluoride.

