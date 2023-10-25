DENMARK COLLEGE PROUDLY ANNOUNCES "FREE-SHAVE NOVEMBER" CAMPAIGN

For every free shave, Denmark College will donate $2 toward fighting cancer

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denmark College is excited to announce their upcoming "Free-Shave November" campaign. With national No-Shave November approaching, Denmark College will put its own spin on it: Participants can look good and raise funds for cancer research at the same time!

During Free-Shave November, Denmark College will donate $2 to the V Foundation for every free shave performed by their students studying barbering. This campaign not only allows Denmark College's students to hone their skills but also demonstrates their commitment to making a positive impact in our communities.

Denmark College is proud of its continued commitment to providing exceptional education and grooming future professionals in the fields of barbering, cosmetology and medical assisting. With campuses in both Chicago and Merrillville, Indiana, Denmark College offers a comprehensive learning experience that equips students with the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in their chosen careers.

"At Denmark College, we believe in the power of a 'you-centric' education," said Aaron Young, director of the Chicago campus. "Our dedicated faculty and staff work tirelessly to ensure that every student receives personalized attention and support throughout their educational journey. We recognize that each individual is unique, and we tailor our programs to meet their specific needs and goals."

"We are focused on helping students turn their passion into careers," said Megan Guess, director of the Merrillville campus. "Our mission is educating students for employment through a combination of hands-on training and classroom theory to obtain a rewarding career in a high-demand industry for which they have a passion."

Denmark College is home to a vibrant and diverse community of students, fostering an inclusive environment where individuals from all backgrounds come together to learn, grow and thrive. This diversity enriches the educational experience, encouraging students to appreciate and respect different perspectives, and prepares them for the multicultural world they will encounter in their professions.

If you're interested in joining Denmark College's dynamic and diverse community or learning more about their "Free-Shave November" campaign, please visit their website at www.denmarkcollege.edu or contact them at 312.386.9100 for Chicago or 219.736.9999 for Merrillville.

About Denmark College: Denmark College is a cutting-edge institution offering programs in barbering, cosmetology and medical assisting. With campuses in Chicago and Merrillville, Indiana, we are committed to providing students with a personalized, you-centric education and empowering them with the skills they need to succeed in their chosen careers.

About the V Foundation: The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator. The V Foundation awards 100% of direct donations to cancer research and related programs. The V Foundation's endowment covers administrative expenses. For more information on the V Foundation, please visit v.org.

