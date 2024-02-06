Denmark Data Center Market Investment Analysis 2023-2028: Opportunities in IT, Electrical, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, and Tier Standards

06 Feb, 2024, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Denmark Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Denmark data center market is expected to reach a value of $2.99 billion by 2028 from $1.74 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.48% from 2022 to 2028
This report analyses the Denmark data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
The Denmark data center market has emerged as a favored destination for data centers, primarily due to its unwavering commitment to sustainable initiatives. The country stood as a global leader, with 72% of its power mix coming from renewable energy sources, projected to reach 100% by 2027. Denmark's robust connectivity and low latency further bolstered its appeal as an ideal location for data center operators.
Denmark's government aims to establish the country as a leading Nordic and pan-European hub for data centers. This initiative is part of a broader digital industry and technology development plan for 2020-2030, involving collaboration with the private sector. The Danish government has implemented significant economic changes to encourage trade and investment, including abolishing price, interest rate, and exchange controls and eliminating specific import licenses.
Copenhagen and Odense are favorable locations for developing facilities in the Denmark data center market as they are Denmark's most connected locations and economic hubs. Locations like Viborg are upcoming data center hubs expected to grow during the forecast period. Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Denmark are expected to attract investments in the data center sector. The Government of Denmark actively promotes SEZs to stimulate economic growth and provide favorable conditions for businesses, including data center operators.
Some critical investors in the Denmark data center market are Apple, Digital Realty, Meta (Facebook), GlobalConnect, Google, Microsoft, Penta Infra, Cibicom A/S, and STACK Infrastructure (DigiPlex). Telecom operators such as GlobalConnect, TDC NET, and TV 2 played an important role in connectivity across the country.
The migration of on-premises infrastructure to cloud/colocation by local enterprises will play a vital role in colocation revenue growth.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Denmark colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in Denmark by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing Denmark data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Denmark
- Data Center Colocation Market in Denmark
- The Denmark data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.
Investment Opportunities in Denmark
- Macroeconomic and Microeconomic Factors of the Denmark Market
- Investment Opportunities in Denmark
- Investment by Area
- Investment by Power Capacity
Data Center Colocation Market in Denmark
- Colocation Services Market in Denmark
- Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation
- Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Lenovo
- NetApp
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- Aarsleff
- Arup
- Caverion
- Coromatic
- COWI
- Exyte (M+W Group)
- Gottlieb Paludan Architects
- Logi-Tek
- Mace Group
- Mercury
- MT Hojgaard
- NOVENCO Building & Industry
- Ramboll Group
- Soren Jensen
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Climaveneta (Mitsubishi Electric)
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Grundfos
- KOHLER
- Legrand
- NG Metal
- Riello UPS (Riello Elettronica)
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Socomec
- STULZ
- Systemair
- UniCool
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- Apple
- Cibicom
- Digital Realty
- Meta (Facebook)
- GlobalConnect
- Microsoft
- Penta Infra
- STACK Infrastructure (DigiPlex)
New Entrants
- atNorth
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
- Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Copenhagen
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
REPORT COVERAGE:
IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & commissioning Services
- Building & Engineering Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Tier Standards
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
