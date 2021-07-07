Denmark Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 2.08 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Jul 07, 2021, 13:00 ET
CHICAGO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Denmark data center market report.
Denmark data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9.60% during the period 2020−2026. Denmark data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 26 existing data center and 1 upcoming facility spread across 11 cities including Copenhagen and Other Cities (Esbjerg, Glostrup, Herning, Kolding, Odense, Silkeborg, Skanderborg, Taastru, Aarhus, Hove, and Ballerup)
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- The abundance of renewable energy sources, a cooler climate, an innovative business environment, and a strong fiber connectivity makes Denmark a favorable location for data center investment. According to the Investment Monitor's Data Center Rankings for 2020, Denmark is the best place to build a data center facility across the world.
- The Danish Data Center Association (DDI) is a not-for-profit organization that represents the data center ecosystem in Denmark, including operators, vendors, municipalities, educational institutions, and utility companies.
- Copenhagen is the primary data center market in Denmark, housing over 10 data centers accounting for over 45% of the existing power capacity in the country.
- In 2020, Odense, Viborg, and Fredericia attracted investments from hyperscale operators Facebook, Apple and Google, respectively, owing to low land cost and space availability.
- Denmark generates over 80% of its power using renewable energy sources, with the share expected to reach 100% by 2030. Wind, solar, and biomass are the popular renewable energy sources in the country.
- Data centers across the country use the district heating system for the waste heat generated from data center operations. For instance, Facebook announced that its Odense data center to heat up to 7,000 local homes.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026
- Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Denmark
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 26
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 1
- Coverage: 11 Cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in Denmark
- Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard
- Key Market Participants – List of 10 IT infrastructure providers, 14 construction service providers, 18 support infrastructure providers, and 9 data center investors
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/denmark-data-center-market-investment-analysis
Denmark Data Center Market – Segmentation
- In Denmark, the rise of cloud-based services, IoT, and artificial intelligence technology is a major factor for the growth and adoption of high-power computing servers and data centers. Mission-critical and high-performance server systems are likely to dominate the market owing to the increase in 5G deployment and IoT related technology.
- VRLA battery-based UPS systems are slowly to be replaced by lithium-ion batteries in Denmark, thereby decreasing data center OPEX. Vendors such as Vertiv Group, Schneider Electric, and Eaton witness high demand for lithium-ion UPS systems from data center operators.
- Data centers in Denmark have an advantage as the region offers 85% free cooling annually, that can reduce electricity consumption by cooling units by up to 50%. Digital Realty's Copenhagen Data Center is equipped with N+1 redundancy of cold aisle containment, and adiabatic cooling systems.
Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer, Switches & Switchgears
- Rack PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Market Segmentation by General Construction
- Building Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Building Design
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Market Segmentation by Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Market Segmentation by Geography
- Copenhagen
- Other Cities
Denmark Data Center Market – Dynamics
ICT companies are the major adopters of cloud-based services in Denmark. Around 89% of ICT companies in Denmark used cloud computing solutions for at least one service in 2020. The revenue from public cloud expects to be over $2 billion in 2021, reaching over $5.50 billion by 2026, with SaaS as the leading revenue generator, accounting for over $1.5 billion in 2021. Adapt Twistellar, any.cloud, and Blueshift, are major local cloud service providers in Denmark. Global cloud providers such as Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft Azure have a strong presence in Denmark. For instance, Microsoft announced its plans for a data center region in Denmark for cloud services in December 2020. COVID-19 has been a major contributor for cloud adoption in Denmark, with both public and private enterprises adopting it. During COVID-19, government agencies adopted cloud-based services, wherein the confidential data of the state is stored securely.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Big Data and IoT Surge fueling Data Centers Demand
- Abundance of Renewable Energy Sources
- Rise in Deployment Of Submarine Cables
- 5G Deployment and Smart Cities Initiatives
Denmark Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers
- Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/denmark-data-center-market-investment-analysis
Key Market Participants
- IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Construction Constructors & Sub-Contractors
- Aarsleff
- Arup
- Caverion
- Coromatic
- COWI
- Exyte
- Gottlieb Paludan Architects
- Logi-Tek
- Mace Group
- Mercury
- MT Hojgaard
- NOVENCO Building & Industry
- Ramboll Group
- Soren Jensen
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Climaveneta
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Grundfos
- KOHLER
- Legrand
- NG Metal
- Riello UPS
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce Power Systems
- Schneider Electric
- Socomec
- STULZ
- Systemair
- UniCool
- Vertiv Group
- Data Center Investor
- Apple
- DigiPlex
- Digital Realty
- GlobalConnect
- Microsoft
- Penta
- Cibicom
Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.
Read some of the top-selling reports:
- Brazil Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025
- Europe Data Center Colocation Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026
- Germany Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026
- Spain Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026
About Arizton:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Mail: [email protected]
+1 302 469 0707
Call: +1-312-235-2040
SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article