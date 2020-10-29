Denmark Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Denmark data center market report.

Denmark data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.7% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

District heating, renewable energy, allocation of power, and land for data center is making Denmark an attractive location for data center investments. Hyperscale data center development by Facebook and Google, coupled with colocation investments from Interxion (Digital Realty), Global Connect, Bulk Infrastructure, and DigiPlex is contributing to the data center investments in Denmark . Local governments namely, Varde Municipality has allocated land for data center development by colocation and hyperscale data center developers. It is a positive sign to further investments flow into the market. Over 3 million square feet of data center space will be added in Denmark between 2020-2025. Colocation service market in Denmark will grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2019-2025. Interxion (Digital Realty), GlobalConnect, TeliaSonera, Colt DCS, and House4it are prominent operators in the market.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Investment | 2019−2025

Market Size & Forecast by Colocation Revenue | 2019−2025

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Retail & Wholesale Data Center Colocation Pricing in Denmark

List of Data Center Investments in Denmark

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

Key Market Participants – List of 10 IT infrastructure providers, 11 construction service providers, 15 support infrastructure providers, and 6 data center investors

Denmark Data Center Market – Segmentation

Majority of data centers are using blade servers to develop a high-density computing environment. The country is likely to observe growth in demand for customized and flexible networking components as cloud-based applications are growing along with the use of new technology such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and virtual reality among others.

Facebook in its Odense facility has reduced the adoption of generator capacity by nearly 70%

due to the strong reliability of grid in the country, which reduces the reliability of the system. Majority of data centers in Denmark are equipped with diesel generators as they are fuel efficient and environment-friendly. Digiplex uses LV generators with N+1 configuration and individual fuel storage tank.

Free cooling technique continues to dominate the market. The country offers over 80% of free cooling per annum. Bulk infrastructure uses chilled water cooling at its Copenhagen facility. Digiplex has installed N+1 redundancy for cooling purposes. The facility also has downflow water cooled CRAC units with free cooling available below 9 degree.

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer, Switches & Switchgears

Rack PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Market Segmentation by Geography

Copenhagen

Other Cities

Denmark Data Center Market – Dynamics

The presence of a strong cable connectivity in Denmark will positively impact the market growth. The strong inland and submarine cable connectivity is one of the major strengths in Denmark as major data center hub in Europe. In 2019, the construction of the submarine cable - COBRAcable, connecting Esbjerg in Denmark with Eemshaven in the Netherlands was completed. Denmark launched its Digital Strategy, which aims at 100 Mbps download and 30 Mbps upload speeds for all households and businesses by 2020. 4G network connectivity across the country is complete, with 100% reach, along with the digital subscriber line (DSL), covering 94% of households.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Colocation Providers Investing in Land of Hyperscale Data Centers

Government Initiatives increasing Digital Transformation Initiatives

5G Rollout to Increase Edge Data Center Deployments

Increased Emphasis on the Reuse of Energy

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Atos

Arista

Broadcom

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Dell Technologies

Cisco

NetApp

Huawei

IBM

Lenovo

Construction Service Providers

Gottlieb Paludan Architects

Aarsleff

Exyte

COWI

MT Hojgaard

Novenco

Soren Jensen

Ramboll

Mace

Mercury

Caverion

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Climaveneta

Kinolt

Eaton

Legrand

MTU Onsite Energy

Socomec

Kohler SDMO

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

Rittal

Stulz

Riello UPS

Data Center Investors

GlobalConnect

Digiplex

Google

Facebook

Bulk Infrastructure Group

Interxion

