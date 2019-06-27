Denmark's Brian Stenberg to Join Cimbria Capital as Operating Partner

HOUSTON, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cimbria Capital announced today the appointment of Brian Stenberg as operating partner. Mr. Stenberg joins Cimbria with the purpose of further strengthening the firm's industry finance, account management, business development and process optimization in Scandinavia. He serves as a direct advisor to Cimbria Capital's investment team and as a potential board member for certain Cimbria portfolio companies.

Cimbria Capital

Mr. Stenberg possesses more than 20 years of experience in international finance management at some of Denmark's top banks, pension funds and financial holding companies. He is currently the CEO of Stenberg Consult, a Danish consultancy focused on providing interim senior executive services for companies seeking temporary C-level replacements for their leadership needs. Mr. Stenberg was also the controller of Danica Pension's three Norwegian companies and its parent company where he led the preparation of accounting, control and reporting of the group figures for Danske Bank A/S.

"Cimbria continues to strengthen its private equity and value-add capabilities for Scandinavian companies with the addition of Mr. Stenberg," said Brian V. Iversen, managing partner of Cimbria Capital. "His executive experience at world-leading ESG financial institutions combined with his pragmatic accounting acumen will strongly serve the growth of our firm, investors and portfolio companies."

"As world demand for quality agricultural products and water increases, Scandinavia is becoming an epicenter of investment opportunity given its longstanding focus in sustainable infrastructure, technology and agricultural productivity," said Brian Stenberg. "I am honored to help Cimbria leverage this trend given our team's unique ability to identify, capitalize and provide value to Scandinavian companies growing internationally."

Cimbria Capital is a private equity investment firm based in Houston, Texas, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm conducts growth capital and early stage buyout investments focused on the agribusiness and water sectors in North America and northern Europe. For more information on Cimbria Capital or Brian Stenberg, please contact Quinn Looper at ql@cimbriacapital.com or visit www.cimbriacapital.com.

