Denmark's new AI supercomputer Gefion ranks 21 on the world's TOP500 list

The Danish Centre for AI Innovation (DCAI) proudly announces that its AI supercomputer Gefion has officially ranked 21 among the world's 500 most powerful supercomputers, according to the latest TOP500 ranking.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gefion, the recently launched AI supercomputer in Denmark, has officially been ranked as 21 on the prestigious TOP500 list of the world's most powerful supercomputers. This achievement comes just three weeks after its inauguration with the attendance of HM King Frederik X of Denmark and Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, confirming Gefion's status as one of Europe's most advanced AI computing machines.

The TOP500 list is a highly recognised benchmark that ranks the most powerful computer systems globally based on their performance. Its importance lies in showcasing the technological advancements and capabilities of leading supercomputers, highlighting which nations and institutions are at the forefront of computational power and innovation.

Gefion, an NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD comprising 1,528 NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs , is specifically designed to handle complex AI workloads. Its cutting-edge technology and immense computational power make it a unique asset in both Danish and international contexts. The AI supercomputer's powerful architecture enables research and innovation at levels previously unattainable in Denmark.

"Gefion's ranking as #21 on the TOP500 list is a milestone for us and for Denmark's global standing in AI and supercomputing," says Nadia Carlsten, CEO of DCAI. "This recognition is not only proof of the advanced technology we are able to provide our customers but also reflects our ambitions to drive leading edge scientific research and innovation that was previously not possible."

"Sovereign AI infrastructure is a valuable asset for nations seeking to use their own data as a foundation for a new wave of social services and industry growth," said Charlie Boyle, Vice President of DGX platforms at NVIDIA. "Gefion's powerful NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD AI supercomputer will empower researchers and industries to drive groundbreaking discoveries and foster a thriving AI ecosystem across Europe."

Gefion stands out as a key tool for the future of AI research, supporting projects ranging from machine learning models to simulations that demand substantial computational power. The supercomputer's advanced capabilities have already attracted significant attention within research communities in healthcare, quantum computing, and sustainable energy, and are expected to accelerate both national and global AI initiatives.

Flexibility and future-proofing

Gefion was designed with future-proofing in mind and can be upgraded to future generations of NVIDIA accelerated computing architectures, such as NVIDIA Blackwell .

"We made a conscious decision to choose DGX H100 systems because they provide high performance here and now. DCAI's goal is to ensure Gefion will always be able to handle the needs of even the most demanding AI workloads, so that researchers and developers can leverage its exceptional performance for the most innovative initiatives," Carlsten states.

Gefion's first users are set to include multiple groundbreaking applications, including multi-modal foundation models, large-scale distributed simulations of quantum systems, and AI enabled healthcare tools.

About Gefion

Gefion is Denmark's pioneering flagship AI supercomputer designed specifically for large-scale AI projects. This powerful system is built as an NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD and consists of 191 NVIDIA DGX H100 units, totaling 1,528 NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs interconnected with NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking. Gefion leverages advanced NVIDIA software platforms, such as NVIDIA BioNeMo, which supports research in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, and NVIDIA CUDA Quantum, offering tools for simulation and programming hybrid systems that combine CPUs, GPUs, and quantum processing units. This robust infrastructure positions Denmark's research community to overcome previous challenges related to limited access to computational power, advancing AI-driven innovation across various fields. The supercomputer is hosted by global data center provider Digital Realty in an AI-ready facility designed for sustainability, running on 100% renewable energy. The computer was delivered and installed by Eviden , a European leader in high-performance computing (HPC), using their extensive expertise in HPC integration and installation.

About the TOP500 list

The TOP500 list has been ranking the world's most powerful supercomputers since 1993, compiled biannually to reflect the evolving landscape of high-performance computing (HPC). It serves as a snapshot of where the most advanced computing efforts are concentrated and has become a barometer for technological progress and global competitiveness in the field. However, there may potentially be supercomputers in the world that are not ranked on this list by their operators.

About DCAI

Danish Centre for AI Innovation (DCAI) A/S was established by the Novo Nordisk Foundation and the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO) in collaboration with NVIDIA. Our purpose is to accelerate AI research and innovation across all organisations and industries. DCAI is majority owned by the Novo Nordisk Foundation and minority owned by EIFO.

SOURCE Danish Centre for AI Innovation (DCAI)