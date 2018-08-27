DenMat Holdings, LLC appoints new exclusive distributor in the United Kingdom

LOMPOC, Calif., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DenMat Holdings, LLC today announced that it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Henry Schein UK Holdings Ltd., a subsidiary of Henry Schein, Inc., the world's leading provider of health care products and services to office based dentists, animal health and medical practitioners. The agreement is effective September 1, 2018 and states that Henry Schein will assume sales, customer service, and fulfillment activities for all of DenMat's professional products in the United Kingdom.

"We are very pleased to be working with Henry Schein as our exclusive partner in the UK," said David Casper, CEO of DenMat. "Their market-leading position and best in class customer service makes them the ideal partner for our dental customers and our company."

This new distribution agreement will complement DenMat's existing field sales resources in the U.K., who will continue to support the existing customer base while introducing new dentists to the company's wide range of restorative and preventive solutions. The change in fulfillment and customer service responsibilities means that the company will transition away from its existing facility located in High Wycombe.

Since 1974, DenMat has been a leader in high-quality dental products for dental professionals in more than 115 countries around the world. DenMat manufactures and assembles most of its products at its world headquarters on California's Central Coastal region. DenMat offers three main product categories: Consumables, Small Equipment, and Dental Laboratory services. DenMat's consumables include brands that are known and trusted, including Geristore®, Core Paste®, Tenure®, Ultra-Bond®, Infinity®, SplashMax®, Precision®, Perfectemp®, Atridox® and LumiSmile White®. DenMat's small equipment offering includes a broad range of products, including NV®PRO3 and SOL™ soft-tissue diode lasers, the Rotadent® power toothbrush, PeriOptix® magnification loupes and lights, Flashlite™ curing lights, Vizilite® and Vizilite® Pro for oral lesion screening, and a full line of high-quality Hartzell hand instruments. DenMat is also home to Lumineers®, the world's #1 patient-requested veneer, and Snap-On Smile®, the life-changing removable appliance.

