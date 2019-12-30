Dennis Campbell Joins Big Blue Swim School as Vice President of Franchise Development

CHICAGO, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Blue Swim School , one of the nation's fastest growing swim school franchises, has announced the appointment of franchise veteran Dennis Campbell as Vice President of Franchise Development.

"I am excited to join the team as Big Blue Swim School's Vice President of Franchise Development," said Campbell. "Their best-in-class offerings, data-driven approach, and proprietary technology position them well for longevity and success in the swim instruction industry and I look forward to bringing Big Blue's high-performing investment opportunity to franchise partners around the country."

Founded by U.S. National Champion swimmer Chris DeJong, Big Blue Swim School takes a holistic approach to swim instruction, developing critical life skills like confidence and self-esteem consistent with children's developmental levels. The brand has the depth of leadership and strong investment model to emerge as a leader in the swim school industry.

Campbell has more than 12 years of experience in franchise development and has a strong track record of helping brands expand through franchising. He most recently served as Vice President of Fuzz Wax Bar , Canada's leading wax bar franchise, helping educate and guide potential franchise partners through the investment opportunity. Prior to that, he worked as the Vice President of Franchise Development at the premier in-home tutoring service franchise, Tutor Doctor .

"Since launching its franchise program, Big Blue Swim School has signed 58 franchise locations," said Scott Thompson, Chief Development Officer at Big Blue Swim School. "Dennis' knowledge and expertise in franchising will allow him to leverage Big Blue's strong unit model to accelerate our growth in key markets around the country."

With key differentiators such as LessonBuddy™, a proprietary and easy-to-use lesson management platform, a proven curriculum, and optimized operational model involving data-driven capacity planning, Big Blue is positioned to become a dominant player in the $3 billion swim school industry.

"In addition to the consumer proposition, strong support for both incoming and established franchise partners makes Big Blue a franchising opportunity not to be missed," said Thompson. "Everyone on the development team is excited about the skill set and expertise Dennis is bringing to Big Blue Swim School."

Big Blue Swim School is a mission-driven business focused on creating big, life-changing moments for kids and families. The semi-absentee business model supports franchise partners with proprietary technology, top-tier franchisor support, and strong unit economics. The company is currently rolling out an aggressive strategy to grow through franchising to 150 pools in 2021.

Big Blue Swim School was founded in 2009 by competitive swimmer Chris DeJong. The first location opened in Wilmette, Illinois, followed by four additional Chicagoland schools. In 2017, Level 5 Capital Partners acquired a stake in the brand. Through that investment, Big Blue plans to grow through franchising to 150 pools by 2021. Big Blue Swim School's real estate expertise, strong brand, proprietary technology, and leadership support, coupled with its best-in-class consumer offerings, position its franchise partners for long-term success. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Big Blue Swim School, visit http://YourBigMomentStartsHere.com .

