Dennis Eagle Inc. to Unveil New Proview Cab at WasteExpo

Officially unveiled at WasteExpo (24-26 April, Las Vegas), the ProView offers the best and safest in-cab visibility in class, is built to withstand the toughest conditions and features an ergonomic design engineered for maximum driver and crew comfort.

Narrowed 'A' and 'B' pillars aid peripheral vision to give an unobscured view and prevent traffic disappearing from sight, while longer, panoramic windows provide enhanced over-the-shoulder visibility at junctions. The cab is also positioned closer to the road, giving drivers a better sense of the vehicle's proportions and more visibility of cyclists and pedestrians.

At around 17" from street to step, the ProView will be one of the lowest entry cabs on the market, with a flat, unobstructed walk-through design helping to reduce operator leg and back strain. Fewer dash-mounted switches and a telescopic, tilting steering wheel with unrivalled steering radius make for simple operation, while noise levels below 70db(A) will further enhance operator and crew comfort.

Initially available in a 6x4 configuration, the ProView is available with dual and left-hand steer options in diesel, and CNG variants will also be offered, with both 3000 or optional 4000 series Allison gearbox. Customers will also benefit from aftermarket support provided by a well-established network of vocational truck dealers and service centres.

Robert Mecchi, President of Dennis Eagle Inc. comments: "While the Elite chassis with ProView cab has been engineered specifically for customers in the U.S. and Canada, it is based on an established design that has a proven track record as one of the safest, most reliable cabs in the U.K. and Europe.

"First introduced in the 1990s, the Elite cab has undergone many upgrades and developments since then. With unrivalled visibility, access, safety and comfort, as well as a proven US drivetrain, it is what the market has been asking for. The first models went on trial with customers earlier this year and have been extremely well received, with great feedback from drivers and owners. More are at our various body builders awaiting delivery and, as production will start in early 2019, we are already discussing orders with customers to reserve slots in the program."

For more information, call +1-813-440-8136 or visit http://www.dennis-eagle.com.

SOURCE Dennis Eagle Inc.