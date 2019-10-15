Dennis Freedman Named Consulting Creative Director Of Surface Media

Freedman was the founding Creative Director of W Magazine, where he and Solway collaborated for many years, and where Solway most-recently served as Features and Culture Director until the magazine was acquired by Future Media Group earlier this year. After leaving W, Freedman served as Creative Director of Barneys New York where he pioneered new ways to connect with customers, including the shopable video and collaborations with Lady Gaga, Jay Z, Baz Luhrmann, Miuccia Prada and John Galliano. Freedman also brought a new level of interactivity to its windows, working with artists and photographers, among them the Louise Bourgeois estate, Alex Katz, Juergen Teller, and Mario Sorrenti.

"Dennis' groundbreaking creativity and influence in the visual world is legendary and I am excited to be collaborating with him again in bringing Surface's brand and platforms to a new level of performance," said Solway. "Design is his passion and he will be instrumental as we expand our communities and dynamically connect our audiences with the innovators featured across our platforms."

"Over the years, I've had the opportunity to work with Diane and, together, we have curated some of the most dynamic stories and programming that I've done in my career," said Freedman. "I am looking forward to collaborating with her on the realization of her vision for Surface Media and its unparalleled ability to engage its audiences with the leading creatives of our time."

At W, Freedman spearheaded W's transformation from a fledging newsprint tabloid to a leading creative showcase for some of the foremost fashion photographers of the day, among them Philip Lorca di Corcia, Steven Klein, and David Sims. He is also one of the world's foremost collectors of modern and contemporary design. In February, a show of nearly 70 pieces from Freedman's collection of Italian radical design will open at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. Titled "Radical: Italian Design 1965-1985, the Dennis Freedman Collection," the show will subsequently travel to the Yale School of Architecture Gallery.

Surface Media is owned by Future Media Group (FMG), the company that recently acquired W Magazine from Condé Nast. Diane Solway was named Editor-in-Chief of Surface in September 2019. Previously, Solway was the Features and Culture Director of W Magazine.

FUTURE MEDIA GROUP

Future Media Group, formed as the holding company during the acquisition of W from Condé Nast, also encompasses Surface and Watch Journal. It is committed to developing legacy media brands and delivering them into the future.

W MAGAZINE

Since 1972, W has been an escape from the ordinary. Unbound by convention, W sees the world through the lenses of fashion, art and film. Across platforms, W celebrates the unexpected and sparks cultural conversations with provocative stories, addictive videos and distinctively curated social feeds featuring iconic celebrities such as Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett and Rihanna.

SURFACE

Since 1993, Surface has been the barometer for what's new and what's next in the worlds of contemporary global design, architecture, art, fashion, and culture. With special access to tastemakers including Thom Browne, Delphine Arnault, David Adjaye, Nobu Matsuhisa, Kanye West and more, Surface is a compass for today's creative leaders that boasts a circulation of 100,000 with in-room distribution at top hotels including The Edition, The Nomad, and The Gramercy Park Hotel.

WATCH JOURNAL

Since 1997, Watch Journal is the category leader in fine watches and living well, pairing a love of fine timepieces with fashion, art, travel, sports and architecture. Readers of the publication have an average net worth of $4.4 million. The magazine is distributed as the exclusive trade media outlet at over 250 private air terminals across the United States and as the only in-room American publication at Les Trois Rois in Basel, Switzerland.

Follow us across Future Media Group social media platforms:

@surfacemag

@watchjournal

@wmag

SOURCE Future Media Group