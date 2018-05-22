Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants

TAUNTON, Mass., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dennis K Burke is proud to announce that we are now the Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants distributor for the Northeast. Kendall has been on the forefront of advances in lubricant product technology since the early 1900's and we are excited to be able to offer their premium, cutting edge products to our customers.

For more information about Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants product offerings, please visit https://www.kendallmotoroil.com/ or feel free to reach out to your Dennis K Burke representative for more information.