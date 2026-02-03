Dennis K. Burke, Inc. Named New Regional Distributor for Valvoline Global Operations in the Northeast

TAUNTON, Mass., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dennis K. Burke, Inc., one of the Northeast's leading fuel and lubricant distributors, is proud to announce its new role as the regional distributor for Valvoline™ Global Operations a global leader in automotive and industrial solutions. This partnership expands Valvoline Global's distribution network and strengthens Burke's position as a premier supplier of high-quality lubricant solutions across the Northeast United States.

Dennis K. Burke, Inc. will supply Valvoline's full line of premium lubricants—including passenger car motor oils, heavy-duty engine oils, industrial lubricants, and advanced fluids—to customers throughout Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and parts of New York.

"We're honored to partner with Valvoline Global, one of the most trusted names in lubrication," said Ted Burke, President of Dennis K. Burke, Inc. "This collaboration allows us to bring even more value to our customers by combining Valvoline's product innovation with our distribution expertise and commitment to service."

Founded in 1961, Dennis K. Burke, Inc. has built a reputation for reliability, safety, and customer-first service across the energy and lubricant industries. The company's extensive distribution network and technical support team will ensure timely delivery, product availability, and comprehensive support for Valvoline Global's customers throughout the region.

"This partnership reinforces our shared dedication to quality, performance, and helping businesses run smoothly," added Burke. "Together, Valvoline Global and Dennis K. Burke will continue to set the standard for excellence in the Northeast."

"We're proud to work with D.K. Burke, a company that shares Valvoline Global's commitment to excellence," said Michelle Allen, Valvoline Global Vice President of North America Sales – Installer Channel. "D.K. Burke's legacy of exceptional customer service and first-class sales organization make them an ideal partner. Together, we're combining our strengths to expand market share and deliver even greater value to customers across this key region."

About Dennis K. Burke, Inc.

Dennis K. Burke, Inc. is a leading distributor of fuels, lubricants, and energy solutions serving commercial and industrial customers throughout the Northeast. Headquartered in Taunton, Massachusetts, the company is recognized for its dependable delivery, technical expertise, and commitment to environmental responsibility. Learn more at www.burkeoil.com.

About Valvoline™ Global Operations

Valvoline Global, the creator of the world's first branded motor oil, is powering the next generation of mobility through innovation for customers in 140+ countries and at more than 80,000 points of distribution. A worldwide leader in future-ready automotive and industrial solutions and best-in-class services, our legacy of firsts spans nearly 160 years.

With solutions available for every engine and drivetrain—from high-mileage and heavy-duty to electric vehicles—Valvoline Global is inventing the way forward for mobility and beyond, expanding its heat transfer solutions to high performance computing.

Together with our parent company Aramco, one of the world's largest integrated energy and chemicals companies, we are driving unparalleled product innovation and sustainable business solutions for what the future holds—on and off the road.

Learn more by visiting www.valvolineglobal.com

™ Trademark, Valvoline Global or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

