Dennis L. Reed II Productions Releases Paper Heart an Adaptation of the Award-winning Book by Keisha Ervin

DETROIT, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dennis L. Reed II Productions partners with Homestead Entertainment for the release of Paper Heart the movie. Director, Dennis L. Reed II teamed with Keisha Ervin to create an adaptation of her award-winning novel Paper Heart. Streaming on Tubi, A Fox Entertainment Company, Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Paper Heart Movie

Paper Heart will feature another break out star from Viacom's Black Ink Chicago, Donald Brumfield Jr. Mr. Reed creates content that features reality stars and those who have strong acting capabilities who may have been overlooked. This trend of giving reality stars a chance to spread their wings as an actor or actress in Hollywood is a winning scenario. Versatility of the cast brings cohesiveness to the story.

Paper Heart follows the love triangle between the characters Knight, Lennon and Scotland. The movie is produced by Sonia Renee Miller. Writers Keisha Ervin and Brenda Hampton created the romantic drama centered around Scotland wanting to be saved from a gentleman who is emotionally unavailable. Ervin describes the love triangle story as "Knight's fiancée Lennon and numerous other obstacles stand in their way. Ripped and torn into a million little pieces, Scotland fights her way through jealousy, lies and betrayal hoping she'll be able to piece the parts of her tattered heart back together again. Paper Heart promises to be an uplifting story about the true power of love."

Cast include but not limited to Donald Brumfield Jr. @bishop__don , MMG Artist, Devin "Yowda" White, @1yowda , Kristin Clark, @kristclarkeee and Robyn Rose @robynrose , Mena Monroe, Terri Partyka, Tubio Bethards, Shane Shiloh, Sarah Evalt, David Ragin, Velda Hunter, Denise Emilia Sandulescu, Dan Schmidt, Janine Williams, Carl Deadrick, Edward 'Eddie Kane' Knighton, Sasha Jackson, Cedrick J. Williams, Sofia Emilia Napau, Brittany 'Lux' Alexander, Tiffany Slabough, Fred Buchalter, Sabree Whitfield, Demetrius Roberts, Lynn Howard, Lynn Howard, Enrich Purry, Khadir Holden, Shawn Jones, Scrattie Bigatti, Steven Bigatti, Jade Michael Siebert, Pedro Morales, Daniel Acosta Sr., Pedro Morales, Terrence C. Ward, Michele K Butcher, Alphonso Settle, Chares Hughes, John Williams, Latia Matthews, Leslie Jamez, Ciara Craven, Mason Evitts, Shelby Bradley, Payton Pinkston and Amaya Johnson.

For interviews, please contact Francis Perdue from Perdue Inc. E: [email protected]; 205-635-9824

About Dennis L. Reed II Productions

Dennis L. Reed II Productions is a production brand highlighting the talent of all facets of acting. BIPOC films and television shows are produced at the headquarters of DIIR. Specializing in Indie films DIIR is making its mark in entertainment. For more information visit, Dennis L. Reed II Productions | Facebook

ABOUT HOMESTEAD ENTERTAINMENT

Homestead Entertainment is a distribution service, super-serving the community with the best selection in genre entertainment, covering all genres. Homestead is a global distribution company with offices in Los Angeles and New York. Homestead's expanding library of film, TV series, and originals is available on most streaming devices in the US. To view on-demand and new releases visit https://homesteadentertainment.com/ .

SOURCE Dennis L. Reed II Productions LLC