Dennis Neilander Joins Esports Technologies Board of Directors

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports Technologies, Inc., a global provider of advanced esports wagering products, has appointed Dennis Neilander, former chairman of the Nevada State Gaming Control Board, to its Board of Directors. His decades of experience in gaming and regulatory law is expected to contribute to the continued growth of Esports Technologies.

Neilander has distinguished himself as the longest serving chairman in the regulatory board's history having held this post from 2000 to 2010. During his tenure he oversaw sweeping technological changes in the Nevada gaming industry as it shifted from retail to digital and online platforms.

Neilander's appointment to the Esports Technologies board, as an independent member, follows the announcements of strategic advisors Atari founder Nolan Bushnell and music/creative entrepreneur Clinton Sparks .

Aaron Speach, CEO of Esports Technologies, said, "Dennis Neilander's knowledge of gaming and regulatory law is expected to be instrumental in helping us achieve our company's long-term goals. We are fortunate to have Dennis on our Board of Directors and look forward to benefiting from his deep industry experience."

Neilander was chief of the GCB's Corporate Securities Division, which regulates the publicly traded gaming companies that operate in Nevada. As chief executive officer of the GCB, Neilander executed daily operations of the board, including overseeing 500 employees, a $42 million budget and five offices across Nevada. He represented the GCB in all government matters at the state and federal levels. He also served as chairman of its audit committee, responsible for full-scope audits of Nevada casinos. Neilander has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America in Gaming Law since 2015 and was named to the Best Lawyers in Nevada for 2015 and 2019. He is a graduate of the University of Northern Colorado and the University of Denver College of Law.

"The Esports Technologies team has impressed me with their vision and capabilities," said Neilander. "I look forward to lending my insights and providing my guidance to this exciting esports betting platform, with the goal of contributing to accelerating the company's growth."

Esports Technologies is developing groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the global providers of esports product, platform and marketing solutions. The company operates a licensed online gambling platform, gogawi.com , that offers real money betting on esports events and professional sports from around the world in a secure environment. The company is developing esports predictive gaming technologies that allow distribution to both customers and business partners.





CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

