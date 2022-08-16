ONALASKA, Wis., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dennis Ohlrogge, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for his professional excellence in the Medical field, acknowledging his dedicated service to the Mayo Clinic Health Systems and St. Clare Health Mission.

A seasoned, board-certified physician, Dr. Ohlrogge began his illustrious career in medicine in 1982. The doctor specialized in providing comprehensive medical treatment and preventative care to people of all ages during his career. For the last 25 years, he served as a primary care physician with the Mayo Clinic Health Systems until his retirement in January 2022.

In addition, Dr. Ohlrogge has been a volunteer physician for nearly 30 years with St. Clare Health Mission, a clinic serving the medical needs of poor and uninsured patients in the La Crosse, WI region. Since its founding almost three decades ago, volunteer healthcare professionals serving the clinic have provided care to more than 18,000 individuals in over 80,000 visits, treating medical conditions ranging from coughs to cancer. Despite retiring professionally, Dr. Ohlrogge says he will continue his volunteer work at St. Clare because helping others is what he truly loves doing.

In pursuit of his career, Dr. Ohlrogge earned his Medical Degree from the University of Minnesota Medical School in 1979. From there, he completed a Family Medicine Residency at St. Mary's Hospital in 1982. He is board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.

In his free time, Dr. Ohlrogge enjoys playing golf and spending time with his 28-year-old son.

