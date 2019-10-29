Dennis Rodman Predicts Kim Jong Un Will Be on U.S. Soil in 3 Months

Rodman is arguably the only person who shares a strong friendship with both controversial world leaders. This gives him a unique position to comment on fragile U.S.-North Korea relations. In the episode, Rodman details his multiple trips to Pyongyang and his involvement in releases of American hostages Kenneth Bae and Otto Warmbier.

He also shares his advice to President Trump in improving relations with the American people – and even gives his bold prediction for the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Typically a show focused on money and business, " Get WealthFit " found itself in uncharted waters with Rodman.

"Who else can claim long hours spent in conversation with both Kim Jong Un and President Trump?" asked host, Dustin Mathews. "I found his insights on these enigmatic leaders rare and fascinating ... so we went there."

This episode of "Get WealthFit" is available to stream now on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , and Google Play Music .

About the "Get WealthFit" Show Hosted by Dustin Mathews from WealthFit.com || The "Get WealthFit" Show offers insightful interviews with today's top investors and celebrity entrepreneurs. Recent guests have included Danica Patrick, Robert Kiyosaki, Kevin Harrington, Jesse Itzler, Jean Chatzky, Tony Horton, and Shannon Miller. For more information on the show, visit GetWealthFit.com .

Press Contact:

Cash Lambert

WealthFit

(800) 917-9754

Cash@WealthFit.com

SOURCE Get WealthFit

Related Links

https://wealthfit.com/

