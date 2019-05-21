Dennis Tkach PhD Joins Canton & Company as Chief Consulting and Research Officer

BALTIMORE, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canton & Company, a healthcare growth and innovation firm, today announced the addition of Dennis Tkach Ph.D. to its leadership team. Tkach joins as Chief Consulting and Research Officer, building on the firm's capabilities in the areas of market and industry knowledge.

Dennis Tkach PhD

"Canton & Company is quickly becoming known for its ability to deliver deep market and industry insights," said Don McDaniel, Canton & Company CEO. "It's incredibly important for our clients and adding Dennis will take our capabilities to an unbelievable level. We couldn't be more thrilled to have him on the team."

From his start as a biomedical research scientist, Tkach transitioned into market research for health IT and provider organizations, quickly establishing himself as a go-to expert for knowledge and strategic insights. His research abilities, deep healthcare understanding, and business acumen enable him to deliver high-caliber strategic insights that fuel business growth.

"Canton & Company is a seasoned, highly-experienced group of "doers" that is led by some of the greatest minds in healthcare today," said Tkach. "If you want to enact meaningful change and bring tangible value to your clients, this is the place to be. I am thrilled to join and help our clients accelerate sustainable growth."

Before joining Canton & Company, Tkach led the Accountable Health Communities model at Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation, a national CMMI program to transform healthcare delivery. Prior to Parkland, he led Market Insights and Strategy for Medecision, Health Informatics for Vizient, and held a series of scientific research roles for the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago, Sg2, and the University of Chicago.

Additionally, Tkach has garnered multiple research awards from organizations such as the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare (CMS), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. He also earned a US Patent for myoelectric prosthesis control.

Tkach earned bachelor's degrees in biology and computer science from Macalester College and a doctorate in computational neuroscience from The University of Chicago.

About Canton & Company

Canton & Company is a growth and innovation services firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Guided by a dual commitment to accelerating the industry transition to a market-based health economy and creating sustainable success for its clients, Canton & Company inspires change through innovation, with particular emphasis on consumer-centric, smart health markets. We do this by fast-tracking client growth through a diversified suite of offerings that includes strategy, go-to-market, and performance services, along with innovation and venture solutions, using our powerful network of industry change-makers to connect clients with the right tools, partners, talent, and capital for sustainable success.

To learn more, visit www.cantoncompany.com.

Contact

Kathleen Hertzog

Chief Marketing Officer

214754@email4pr.com

763.213.9565

SOURCE Canton & Company

Related Links

http://www.cantoncompany.com

