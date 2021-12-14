DENNIS Uniform Strengthens Board with Expert Advisor Addition

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DENNIS Uniform ("DENNIS"), the nation's leading custom school uniform provider, is pleased to announce that Ann Doyle, former Chief Product Officer at GAP Inc., has joined DENNIS' Board of Directors to advise on strategic matters related to product.



Ann is a 30-year apparel veteran, having served in multiple leadership roles within the GAP brand including Chief Product Officer, EVP of Merchandising and Interim CEO at Banana Republic, as well as EVP of Merchandising at Old Navy. Her expertise in children's apparel, product merchandising and understanding across the apparel supply chain will contribute valuable insight into DENNIS product, sourcing strategies and beyond.



"The DENNIS team could not be more excited to have Ann join us," said Gary Serra, Chief Executive Officer at DENNIS Uniform. "Ann will play a key advisory role in helping us continue our journey to Best-in-Class product in the school uniform industry. Ann's deep and specialized experience at the highest levels of one of the US's most prolific brands will help broaden our product perspectives both domestically and globally to ensure our school partners, parents and students' requirements for the highest quality, most comfortable and durable school uniforms are not only met, but exceeded."



A former DENNIS customer herself, Ann is looking forward to applying her knowledge to the DENNIS brand as well as serving as a voice of a mom on the Board. "I am excited to join the Board of Directors at DENNIS, a company whose commitment to product quality and best-in-class service for over 100 years has made them the leading provider of school uniforms across the US," she says. "I look forward to applying my years of apparel experience in supporting the DENNIS team in their continued growth."



Coupled with DENNIS' ongoing investments in talent and expertise, Ann joins an already robust Board , a panel which includes former Google Retail Advisory councilor and former Chief Marketing Officer at L.L. Bean, Steve Fuller. As DENNIS celebrates 101 years in the uniform industry, the company looks ahead to a bright future of continued industry leadership and innovation.

Established in 1920 in Portland, Oregon USA, DENNIS Uniform partners with over 2,000 schools across the nation, delivering top quality uniforms and curated school uniform programs. DENNIS Uniform outfits half a million students every day, with school-customized items including polos, signature plaids, outerwear, dress attire, athletic wear and more.



