Denniston Data (DDI) Announces Phil LeFevre as VP of Business Development

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DDI, an innovator in healthcare analytics focused on physician quality and price transparency, announces Phil LeFevre, former VP of MCG Health and Managing Director at ODG has joined DDI as Vice President of Business Development.

LeFevre spent the last seven years successfully managing the merging of ODG into MCG Health following the acquisition by Hearst, and over 23 years with ODG in roles that included leadership in sales, account management, marketing, government/regulatory, and product development. LeFevre joined ODG in 2000 as an Account Representative following graduation from the University of Colorado at Boulder with a bachelor's degree in economics.

Phil quickly grew in his responsibilities at ODG, spearheading ODG adoptions at the State level for evidence-based, medical necessity in workers' compensation, while building ODG analytics and automation applications like the RTW Calculator, Reserve Calculator, TAO (Treatment Analyzer on Outcomes) and Risk Assessment Scoring. Under Phil's leadership at MCG, ODG developed three unique product tracks, workers' comp, disability, and auto injury.

Joining DDI reunites LeFevre with the ODG founders, Phil Denniston (CEO at DDI) and Patricia Whelan (CFO/COO) who passed the leadership role to LeFevre on acquisition by Hearst.

As VP of Business Development for DDI, Phil is responsible for sales, partner strategy, and account management, growing the footprint of DDI's suite of solutions, including Provider Ranking System™ (PRS) and Healthcare Pricing Guide™ (HPG). PRS and HPG deliver transparency in physician quality and medical pricing for providers, payers, and member applications using objective, data-driven methodology leveraging claims data and newly available Transparency in Coverage (TiC) files. Due to size and complexity, the wave of payer data from TiC legislation requires significant, unique experience like DDI's to make its way into useful tools at scale.

"With the successful integration of ODG into MCG, I am thrilled to begin a new chapter, reuniting with the team at DDI," said Phil LeFevre. "While my title is business development, most unique about my approach is that, like at ODG, I marry that work to the product side. Our best ideas often come from sales meetings with customers where we can identify challenges and the problems that need solving. We then take those sticking points back to the product team in order to fit our solutions to the customer, rather than trying to sell the prospect on anything different."

Launched in 2020, DDI is an innovator in healthcare analytics, a Software-as-a-Service provider lifting the curtain over the US healthcare system. We deliver transparency in physician quality and medical pricing for providers, payers, and member applications using objective, data-driven solutions known as PRS (Provider Ranking System) and HPG (Healthcare Pricing Guide). We help payers, hospital systems, networks, TPAs and plan sponsors identify the best doctors and market pricing by procedure at the national, state, or local level, and by payer or NPI/TIN code.

